LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dollar-Denominated IPO Bail Google Pixel 10a Sachin Meena biker arrested Delhi police Nissan IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith Dollar-Denominated IPO Bail Google Pixel 10a Sachin Meena biker arrested Delhi police Nissan IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith Dollar-Denominated IPO Bail Google Pixel 10a Sachin Meena biker arrested Delhi police Nissan IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith Dollar-Denominated IPO Bail Google Pixel 10a Sachin Meena biker arrested Delhi police Nissan IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dollar-Denominated IPO Bail Google Pixel 10a Sachin Meena biker arrested Delhi police Nissan IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith Dollar-Denominated IPO Bail Google Pixel 10a Sachin Meena biker arrested Delhi police Nissan IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith Dollar-Denominated IPO Bail Google Pixel 10a Sachin Meena biker arrested Delhi police Nissan IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith Dollar-Denominated IPO Bail Google Pixel 10a Sachin Meena biker arrested Delhi police Nissan IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • The Kerala Story 2 Actress Aditi Bhatia: Age, Net Worth, Dating Rumours, Career, TV Fame to Bollywood Break & Latest Updates

The Kerala Story 2 Actress Aditi Bhatia: Age, Net Worth, Dating Rumours, Career, TV Fame to Bollywood Break & Latest Updates

Aditi Bhatia has grown from a popular child artist to a well known television face and is now making headlines for her association with The Kerala Story 2. Best remembered as Ruhi from the hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She has built a strong fan base with her screen presence and relatable personality. Here is a detailed look at her age, net worth, love life, career journey and latest news.

Published By: Published: February 18, 2026 11:08:01 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Aditi Bhatia Age and Early Life
1/6
The Kerala Story 2 Actress Aditi Bhatia: Age, Net Worth, Dating Rumours, Career, TV Fame to Bollywood Break & Latest Updates

Aditi Bhatia Age and Early Life

Aditi Bhatia was born on 29 October 1999 in Mumbai. She is 26 years old as of 2026. She began her acting career at a very young age and quickly became one of the most recognised child artists in the industry. Along with acting she has focused on her education and personal growth.

You Might Be Interested In
Net Worth and Income
2/6

Net Worth and Income

Aditi Bhatia’s estimated net worth is around 1 to 2 million dollars. Her major sources of income include television shows, brand endorsements, social media collaborations and public appearances. With her entry into films her earnings are expected to grow further.

Boyfriend and Love Life
3/6

Boyfriend and Love Life

Aditi Bhatia keeps her personal life private. She has often been linked with close friends Abhishek Verma from the television industry but she has not officially confirmed any relationship. At present she is believed to be focusing on her career.

You Might Be Interested In
Bollywood Break with The Kerala Story 2
4/6

Bollywood Break with The Kerala Story 2

The biggest turning point in her career is her connection with The Kerala Story 2. The project marks her transition from television to the big screen in a more prominent role. Fans are excited to see her in a new and intense avatar.

Career From Child Artist to TV Star
5/6

Career From Child Artist to TV Star

Aditi started her journey as a child artist in films like Vivah and Shootout at Lokhandwala. She gained massive popularity with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein where her role as Ruhi made her a household name. Her performance earned her awards recognition and a loyal fan following.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is for informational and entertainment purposes only. All financial figures and personal details are based on publicly available sources and may vary.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS