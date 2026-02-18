The Kerala Story 2 Actress Aditi Bhatia: Age, Net Worth, Dating Rumours, Career, TV Fame to Bollywood Break & Latest Updates
Aditi Bhatia has grown from a popular child artist to a well known television face and is now making headlines for her association with The Kerala Story 2. Best remembered as Ruhi from the hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She has built a strong fan base with her screen presence and relatable personality. Here is a detailed look at her age, net worth, love life, career journey and latest news.
Aditi Bhatia Age and Early Life
Aditi Bhatia was born on 29 October 1999 in Mumbai. She is 26 years old as of 2026. She began her acting career at a very young age and quickly became one of the most recognised child artists in the industry. Along with acting she has focused on her education and personal growth.
Net Worth and Income
Aditi Bhatia’s estimated net worth is around 1 to 2 million dollars. Her major sources of income include television shows, brand endorsements, social media collaborations and public appearances. With her entry into films her earnings are expected to grow further.
Boyfriend and Love Life
Aditi Bhatia keeps her personal life private. She has often been linked with close friends Abhishek Verma from the television industry but she has not officially confirmed any relationship. At present she is believed to be focusing on her career.
Bollywood Break with The Kerala Story 2
The biggest turning point in her career is her connection with The Kerala Story 2. The project marks her transition from television to the big screen in a more prominent role. Fans are excited to see her in a new and intense avatar.
Career From Child Artist to TV Star
Aditi started her journey as a child artist in films like Vivah and Shootout at Lokhandwala. She gained massive popularity with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein where her role as Ruhi made her a household name. Her performance earned her awards recognition and a loyal fan following.
Disclaimer
This content is for informational and entertainment purposes only. All financial figures and personal details are based on publicly available sources and may vary.