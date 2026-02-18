LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai Bail Google Pixel 10a IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei Mandhira Kapur Smith asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai Bail Google Pixel 10a IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei Mandhira Kapur Smith asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai Bail Google Pixel 10a IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei Mandhira Kapur Smith asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai Bail Google Pixel 10a IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei Mandhira Kapur Smith
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai Bail Google Pixel 10a IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei Mandhira Kapur Smith asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai Bail Google Pixel 10a IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei Mandhira Kapur Smith asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai Bail Google Pixel 10a IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei Mandhira Kapur Smith asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai Bail Google Pixel 10a IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei Mandhira Kapur Smith
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • The Kerala Story 2 Introduces Bollywood’s Hottest New Diva Aishwarya Ojha: 6 Bold & Sexy Looks You Can’t Miss

The Kerala Story 2 Introduces Bollywood’s Hottest New Diva Aishwarya Ojha: 6 Bold & Sexy Looks You Can’t Miss

The Kerala Story 2 is already creating massive buzz and one name that’s grabbing everyone’s attention is Aishwarya Ojha. With her striking screen presence and fearless fashion choices the actress is quickly being hailed as the newest glam sensation in Bollywood. From sizzling red carpet moments to statement photoshoots & her style game is turning heads everywhere.

Published By: Published: February 18, 2026 13:54:14 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Elegant Red Dress Look
1/7
The Kerala Story 2 Introduces Bollywood’s Hottest New Diva Aishwarya Ojha: 6 Bold & Sexy Looks You Can’t Miss

Elegant Red Dress Look

She turns heads in a deep red strappy dress with soft waves and minimal jewelry, serving timeless elegance and bold evening fashion vibes.

You Might Be Interested In
Floral Tube Top & Denim Shorts Look
2/7

Floral Tube Top & Denim Shorts Look

She wears a white floral tube top with high waist denim shorts creating a fresh summer style. The strapless design highlights her shoulders while the warm golden light adds a soft cinematic mood. Natural waves and minimal styling complete the effortless and confident look.

Beachside Casual Chic Look
3/7

Beachside Casual Chic Look

She styles a white fitted crop top with a flowy printed midi skirt creating a relaxed beach ready outfit. The open shirt layer adds an effortless vibe while the barefoot pose in water enhances the natural aesthetic. Soft hair and minimal makeup complete the fresh sunset look.

You Might Be Interested In
Backless Orange Dress
4/7

Backless Orange Dress

The side profile highlights the elegant back design of the dress, adding a confident and glamorous edge. Subtle makeup and smooth hair keep the focus on the outfit.

Tank Top & Jeans Bold Look
5/7

Tank Top & Jeans Bold Look

Her natural beauty shines in the soft beige sleeveless top paired with open hair and a no-filter aesthetic. This look is all about comfort fashion and Gen-Z inspired simplicity, making it perfect for lifestyle and candid shoots.

Black Lace Strappy Top Look
6/7

Black Lace Strappy Top Look

She wears a black lace strappy top with a soft dewy base and wet hair, creating a bold editorial mood. The minimal styling and intense gaze highlight her natural features and add a high fashion appeal.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is created for informational and entertainment purposes only. All images and references belong to their respective owners.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS