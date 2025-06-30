Top 10 beautiful and rare animals: That will blow your mind

Axolotl

The axolotl is a unique salamander that lives in Mexico and keeps its larval features for life. Known for its ability to regrow body parts, it is critically endangered in the wild due to pollution and habitat damage.



