Top 5 Non-Hindu Celebrities Who Enthusiastically Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi Every Year
Ganesh Chaturthi rolls around, and you can practically feel the buzz in the air. People lose their minds over it, doesn’t matter if you’re a regular person or someone with a million followers.
The hype for Ganpati Bappa is real. And even some big names in Bollywood, who aren’t Hindu, have been bringing Lord Ganesha home for ages. It’s not just a religious thing; it’s bigger than that.
Here are five non-Hindu celebrities who enthusiastically celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi every year:
Salman Khan celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in 2025 (Pic Credit: X)
Every year, Salman Khan’s place turns into a whole buzz of devotion when Ganpati Bappa arrives. Apparently, it was Arpita, Salman’s younger sister, who kicked off this tradition, more than a decade ago. Now it’s a staple. The entire Khan family gets together, brings Ganpati home, offers prayers, and then bids him farewell with a lot of heart. No half-measures, just pure, old-school reverence.
Shah Rukh Khan welcomes Ganpati Bappa every year and worship him with their family ( Pic Credit: X)
Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri, follows Hinduism. Inside their home, both Hindu and Muslim traditions are given equal importance—no half-measures, honestly. The family welcomes Ganpati Bappa every year, diving into the rituals together. In 2021, Shah Rukh shared a photo from their Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, sharing a shot of their Ganesha idol. His caption? Pretty heartfelt: “May Lord Ganesha’s blessings remain with all of us until we see him again next year… Ganpati Bappa Morya.”
Saif Ali Khan seen here worshipping Lord Ganesha with his younger son Jeh (Pic Credit: Instagram)
Saif Ali Khan’s got a real thing for Ganpati Bappa—he doesn’t just talk the talk, he actually shows up at Lal Bagh’s Raja every year. You’ll spot him at Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s Ganpati celebrations too; it’s like a tradition at this point. And yes, at home, he and Kareena bring Bappa in, do the full puja with Taimur and Jehangir. It’s not for show, it’s just part of their family’s rhythm.
Remo D'Souza seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi ( Pic Credit: Instagram)
Remo D’Souza grabbed headlines this year after he took a dip in the Sangam at the Prayagraj Kumbh. Born into a Christian family, but honestly, he’s never shied away from embracing Hindu traditions. Every Ganesh Chaturthi, he brings Lord Ganesha home, celebrating the festival with real gusto. It’s not just a token gesture—he goes all out, inviting friends and family, and you’ll usually catch him dancing his heart out during the Ganpati visarjan. His devotion isn’t performative; it’s genuine, and honestly, that’s pretty refreshing in a world where people love drawing lines.
Aamir Ali seen posing alongside Lord Ganesha's idol ( Pic Credit: Instagram)
Aamir Ali’s been bringing Ganpati Bappa home for ages yes, every single year. Doesn’t matter if a bunch of loudmouths online give him grief for it. The guy’s not bothered. For him, God’s just one, no matter what name you use. He’s got respect for every faith, simple as that. Ganesh Chaturthi means as much to him as Eid does.