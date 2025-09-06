Top 5 Non-Hindu Celebrities Who Enthusiastically Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi Every Year

Ganesh Chaturthi rolls around, and you can practically feel the buzz in the air. People lose their minds over it, doesn’t matter if you’re a regular person or someone with a million followers.

The hype for Ganpati Bappa is real. And even some big names in Bollywood, who aren’t Hindu, have been bringing Lord Ganesha home for ages. It’s not just a religious thing; it’s bigger than that.

Here are five non-Hindu celebrities who enthusiastically celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi every year: