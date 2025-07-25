Top 6 Uorfi Javed Inspired Hairstyles Will Glam Up Your Raksha Bandhan Look!

Actress Uorfi Javed often makes headlines due to her bold fashion choices, but her hairstyles are equally headline-worthy. Uorfi’s hairstyles give a full fashion statement, which sets trends on the internet. Whether she wears gody lehangas, weird outfits, or hot bikinis, her hair experiments always turn heads. For this Raksha Bandhan, let’s take hairstyle inspiration from viral sensation Uorfi Javed to power your glam look.