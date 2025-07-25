Top 6 Uorfi Javed Inspired Hairstyles Will Glam Up Your Raksha Bandhan Look!
Actress Uorfi Javed often makes headlines due to her bold fashion choices, but her hairstyles are equally headline-worthy. Uorfi’s hairstyles give a full fashion statement, which sets trends on the internet. Whether she wears gody lehangas, weird outfits, or hot bikinis, her hair experiments always turn heads. For this Raksha Bandhan, let’s take hairstyle inspiration from viral sensation Uorfi Javed to power your glam look.
Curls With Manga Tikka
Uorfi Javed paired her woven blue bikini with curly hair, which she paired with a manga tikka. Her hairstyle will add a trendy vibe to your modern traditional look.
Sleek Ponytail With Side Partition
Uorfi Javed looks breathtaking in a sleek, pointed ponytail with a side part. Her hairstyle will add a sophisticated blend to traditional outfits.
Boss Babe Hairstyle
Uorfi Javed's sleek high bun hairstyle is giving boss babe vibes. You can opt for this hairstyle with halter or high-neck suits or lehangas.
Sleek Braids
Uorfi Javed in a sleek braided look with a side partition looks bold and elegant. You can opt for this bold look with deep V-neckline suits.
Glamourous Coil Curls
Uorfi Javed in bouncy coil curls looks glamorous. You can add this curly texture to your next traditional outfit.
Curly Hair Strands
Uorfi Javed stuns fans with this look, and the complementing sleek ponytail with curly hair strands on her forehead is screaming beautiful. You can level up your glam with this look.
Disclamer
This photo gallery is for fashion inspiration and entertainment purposes only. All hairstyle references to Uorfi are based on public appearances and media coverage. We do not claim affiliation with the celebrity or endorse any specific look.