TOP 7 Highest Grossing DC Films
From Batman to Aquaman, DC movies have delivered some of the most iconic superheroes and unforgettable moments in the film industry. These films have captivated audiences worldwide. Here is the list of the Top 7 Highest Grossing DC movies that cemented DC’s legacy in the superhero genre.
Aqua Man(2018)
The Aqua Man earned over $1.152 billion globally. It is DC's biggest box office hit till date. It is a Jason Momoa's breakout solo film.
The Dark Knight Rises(2012)
The Dark Knight Rises collected $1.081 billion. It introduced the conclusion to Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy. The stars in this masterpiece are Christian Bale, Tom Hardy and Anna Hathaway.
The Dark Knight(2008)
The Dark Knight made $1.006billion globally. It was a major turning point for superhero films. It was critically acclaimed, especially for Health Ledger's joker.
Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice((2016)
It brought in $873billion and was the first ever Batman-Superman crossover. It is directed by Zack Snyder.
Wonder Woman(2017)
Wonder woman single handedly raised $822million. It was the most successful female-led superhero film at that time. It was a cultural phenomenon.
Suicide Squad(2016)
This movie grossed $747million worldwide. It was a star-studded ensemble with Margot Robbie, Will Smith and Jared Laito. It was also a box-office success.
Man Of Steel(2013)
It made $668million in worldwide collections. It's a Zack Snyder's reboot of Superman with Henry Cavill.
