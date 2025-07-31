  • Home>
Dhadak 2 Countdown: 7 Movies of Triptii Dimri To Watch Before Her New Release

Triptii Dimri is a Bollywood rising star giving us blockbuster movies one by one! Whether it’s Animal or Bulbul, she leaves quite a mark. Here is a list of top 7 movies of the hot Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri that you must watch before watching Dhadak 2.

By: Last Updated: July 31, 2025 | 9:00 PM IST
1/8

Bulbul (2020)

It is a haunting tale where Tripti plays a child bride-turned-mythic protector. Her role was mysterious and unforgettable. This film is a perfect balance of feminism and folklore.

2/8

Qala (2022)

It is a psychologically layered and deeply emotional film with stunning visuals where Tripti plays a tormented singer in pre-independence India. It cemented her as a serious actor.

3/8

Laila Majnu (2018)

It is a bold debut in this modern retelling of the classic love saga. Her portrayal of Laila is rebellious, intense and fiery. She stood out in a genre that's often considered cliché.

4/8

Animal (2023)

It had limited screen time, but played a mysterious lover opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She just had one song in this film (Pehle Bhi Main) and became the national crush. This movie is proof of her massive impact with minimal appearance.

5/8

Bad Newz (2024)

Tripti played a composed character amid a chaotic, double-pregnancy comedy. She starred with Ammy Virk and Vicky Kaushal. Her character displayed maturity and poise in a massy setup.

6/8

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video (2024)

It is a retro rom-com drama with Rajkumar Rao set in the 90s. She got into headlines with the viral "Mera Mehboob" song. Tripti's comic timing and bold avatar got mixed reactions.

7/8

Poster Boys

It was not a major role for Tripti, but interesting to see where she started her acting career in Bollywood. It was a blink and miss early cameo in this Sunny Deol starrer.

8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

