Bollywood’s Most Underrated Actors Whose Movies are Worth Watching: From Manoj Bajpayee to Jaideep Ahlawat

Many talented male actors in Bollywood remain underrated despite consistently delivering powerful performances. These actors may not always headline blockbusters, but their work is always worth watching.
Manoj Bajpayee
A true actor's actor, he delivers powerful performances in films like Satya, Aligarh, Bhonsle, and gangs of Wasseypur. His depth and intensity make his films essential viewing.
Vikrant Massey
This actor has quietly carved a niche with heartfelt performances in films like Cargo, 12th Fail, and chhapaak. He brings authenticity to every role and shines differently.
Rajkummar Rao
Rajkumar's work in Shahid, Newton, and omerta proved his ability to fully disappear into a character. He has won awards and gained some frame, still doesn't get the status he deserves.
Pankaj Tripathi
His performances in movies like Mimi, Masaan, or gurgaon, brings depth and humor to every role he plays. He can make even the most ordinary characters feel unforgettable.
Ranvir Shorey
His performances in films like Titli, Mithya, and sonchiriya, was mind blowing. He excels in both comic and dark roles, often grounding his characters with realism and depth.
Sanjay Mishra
Films like Kaamyaab, Ankhon dekhi, and vadh showcase his brilliant ability to portray deeply human stories with subtlety.
Jaideep Ahlawat
His performances in movies like Raazi and An action hero, adds strong emotional expressions and unique voice, sets him apart from other actors.
