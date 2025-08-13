Unsung Sheroes: The Women Who Fought For India’s Independence
The Indian freedom struggle was never just fought in the battlefields and the political lobbies, but also in the hearts and hands of fearless women. Leading armed rebels, speaking at crowds, fighting the colonial force in jail, and giving up their lives, these women were examples fitting neither the society nor the empire. Their bravery brought a spark of hope to many millions of people, and it showed that the war of independence was genderless. The colours of the tricolour that is now emerging gradually became very tall in 1947 had with them the dreams, struggles, and sacrifices of these superb women who stood undeterred with any hardship. Their memorable stories are presented here in pictures.
Take a look at some of the most memorable freedom fighters that India will forever be in awe of:
Rani Lakshmi Bai
Her spirit motivated other women's freedom fighters until 1947 (even though her revolt was in 1857).
A mascot of bravery and opposition to British power.
General of the forces of Jhansi in the First War of Independence.
Indomitable leadership by her influenced other generations of women to participate in the struggle for freedom.
Sarojini Naidu
First woman to become President of the Indian National Congress (1925).
Actively led the Civil Disobedience Movement and Salt Satyagraha.
Known for her stirring speeches and poetry that motivated thousands to fight for freedom.
Aruna Asaf Ali
Hoisted the Indian National Congress flag at Gowalia Tank Maidan in 1942.
Became an underground leader, running secret shelters and spreading anti-British messages.
Later hailed as the “Grand Old Lady of the Independence Movement.”
Captain Lakshmi Sahgal
Leader of the all-women regiment in Subhas Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army.
Fought in Burma against British forces.
Her military leadership broke stereotypes about women in combat.
Matangini Hazra
Led a procession in the Quit India Movement, holding the tricolour.
Even after being shot, she marched forward, chanting “Vande Mataram.”
Became a symbol of fearless resistance, proving age was no barrier to patriotism.
Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay
Participated in the Salt Satyagraha and was the first woman arrested during it.
Advocated for women’s rights and Indian handicrafts post-independence.
Paved the way for women’s active political and social participation in free India.