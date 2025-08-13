Unsung Sheroes: The Women Who Fought For India’s Independence

The Indian freedom struggle was never just fought in the battlefields and the political lobbies, but also in the hearts and hands of fearless women. Leading armed rebels, speaking at crowds, fighting the colonial force in jail, and giving up their lives, these women were examples fitting neither the society nor the empire. Their bravery brought a spark of hope to many millions of people, and it showed that the war of independence was genderless. The colours of the tricolour that is now emerging gradually became very tall in 1947 had with them the dreams, struggles, and sacrifices of these superb women who stood undeterred with any hardship. Their memorable stories are presented here in pictures.

Take a look at some of the most memorable freedom fighters that India will forever be in awe of: