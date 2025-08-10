Uorfi Javed Looking Hot In Sarees: Looks That Redefine Bold Fashion
Uorfi Javed is bold, unapologetic and totally unpredictable. She flaunts her curves with her iconic fashion choices. Here is a list of 6 sarees worn by Uorfi Javed in a unique way that left fans talking.
Blue saree look of Uorfi Javed
She's wearing a daring blue saree with matching gloves and starfish shaped nipple covers stealing the spotlight. This is something only Uorfi can pull off with total confidence.
Yellow saree look
Uorfi is wearing a sunflower yellow saree with modern art on it. A thin strapped black blouse that compliments the saree effortlessly. The outfit pops instantly with a perfect balance of art and simplicity.
Sexy Falsa Saree
Uorfi is wearing a deep falsa saree which makes her skin glow. She paired it with a thin-strapped black blouse. Her toned body completes the display. Minimal drape keeps the look breezy and bold.
Dark blue net saree
She's wearing a sheer net saree flaunting floral patterns. She wore big yellow jhumkas adding a pop of color to the look. Her skin tone shines against the deep blue.
Peachy pink saree
She's wearing a light peach saree with pink lines running through it. She wore a thin strapped pink blouse for a feminine touch looking elegant.
Light Salmon Saree
Uorfi wore a salmon-colored saree with a shimmery blouse. Her choker necklace and long earrings make her look like royalty. The pallu draped tightly across the front accentuates her curves effortlessly.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.