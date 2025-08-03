  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Urvashi Rautela’s 7 Most Stunning Indian Ethnic Looks: From Sarees To Lehengas With High Fashion Glamour

Urvashi Rautela’s 7 Most Stunning Indian Ethnic Looks: From Sarees To Lehengas With High Fashion Glamour

Urvashi Rautela is the queen of ethnic chic! She is redefining Indian fashion with her fearless approach to style, blending tradition with trend setting flair. Her outfits are always show stopping, with intricate details, stunning silhouettes, and accessories that make a statement. She is an inspiration to young fashionistas everywhere, proving that you can be modern, bold, and rooted in your heritage all at once.

By: Last Updated: August 3, 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Urvashi Rautela’s 7 Most Stunning Indian Ethnic Looks: From Sarees To Lehengas With High Fashion Glamour - Photo Gallery
1/8

Modern saree revival

Urvashi Rautela is giving the classic Saree a fresh spin by mixing tradition with trend. She is making the saree a statement piece on the red carpet with her bold styling choices, from sheer draped to metallic shimmer and fushion blauses. Her looks are inspiring a new generation to appreciate the cultural significance of the saree.

Urvashi Rautela’s 7 Most Stunning Indian Ethnic Looks: From Sarees To Lehengas With High Fashion Glamour - Photo Gallery
2/8

Royal lehengas with a bold twist

Urvashi's lehengas are anything but ordinary. She is opting for dramatic silhouettes, daring cuts, and striking colors that make a statement. With structured blouses, heavy embellishments, and her confident style, she is turning royal ensembles into unapologetically Glamourous looks.

Urvashi Rautela’s 7 Most Stunning Indian Ethnic Looks: From Sarees To Lehengas With High Fashion Glamour - Photo Gallery
3/8

Fusion anarkalis that turns heads

Urvashi's anarkali suits are a fusion of traditional and modern styles. She is experimenting with cape sleeves, asymmetrical hemlines and layered textures to create head turning ensembles. These designs are perfect for festivals and high profile events.

Urvashi Rautela’s 7 Most Stunning Indian Ethnic Looks: From Sarees To Lehengas With High Fashion Glamour - Photo Gallery
4/8

Statement jewelry that makes a statement

Urvashi uses statement jewelry to elevate her ethnic outfits. She is opting for oversized maang tikka, Chunky chokers, or layered kundan sets that transform her entire look into a fashion forward moment.

Urvashi Rautela’s 7 Most Stunning Indian Ethnic Looks: From Sarees To Lehengas With High Fashion Glamour - Photo Gallery
5/8

Drape experiments that break the mold

Urvashi's not afraid to experiment with how Indian outfits are styled. From pre draped sarees to dupattas worn like gowns, she is pushing the boundaries of traditional fashion. Her innovative approach is inspiring a new wave of designers and fashion lovers to think outside the box.

Urvashi Rautela’s 7 Most Stunning Indian Ethnic Looks: From Sarees To Lehengas With High Fashion Glamour - Photo Gallery
6/8

Ethic gowns with global glam

Urvashi's Indian Inspired gowns are a fusion of traditional embroidery and global silhouettes. These looks showcase Indian Craftsmanship while appealing to an international aesthetic helping ethnic fashion cross borders.

Urvashi Rautela’s 7 Most Stunning Indian Ethnic Looks: From Sarees To Lehengas With High Fashion Glamour - Photo Gallery
7/8

Beauty looks complete ensemble

Urvashi's makeup and hair choices play a vital role in elevating her ethnic wear. Whether it's dewy glam with gajra or bold eyes with a sleek bun, she knows how to balance tradition and modern beauty trends to complement her attire flawlessly.

Urvashi Rautela’s 7 Most Stunning Indian Ethnic Looks: From Sarees To Lehengas With High Fashion Glamour - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for entertainment and appreciation purposes only, not to defame anyone.

Tags:

Urvashi Rautela’s 7 Most Stunning Indian Ethnic Looks: From Sarees To Lehengas With High Fashion Glamour - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Urvashi Rautela’s 7 Most Stunning Indian Ethnic Looks: From Sarees To Lehengas With High Fashion Glamour - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Urvashi Rautela’s 7 Most Stunning Indian Ethnic Looks: From Sarees To Lehengas With High Fashion Glamour - Photo Gallery
Urvashi Rautela’s 7 Most Stunning Indian Ethnic Looks: From Sarees To Lehengas With High Fashion Glamour - Photo Gallery
Urvashi Rautela’s 7 Most Stunning Indian Ethnic Looks: From Sarees To Lehengas With High Fashion Glamour - Photo Gallery
Urvashi Rautela’s 7 Most Stunning Indian Ethnic Looks: From Sarees To Lehengas With High Fashion Glamour - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?