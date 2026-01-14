Yash Toxic Controversy: Viral SEX Scene Girl Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash | Aam Admi Party Gets Involved
Toxic teaser landed in controversies as complaints were filed over allegedly obscene visuals. The female actor from the teaser reportedly deactivated her Instagram account. Toxic has also drawn political attention, with leaders demanding action against the teaser. So, here’s all we know about the movie Toxic and its viral actress Beatriz Taufenbach.
Toxic Teaser Sparks Major Controversy
The teaser of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash, has triggered backlash due to a graphic car intimacy scene. The scene reportedly shows a woman engaging in a sexual act with Yash outside a cemetary.
Beatriz Taufenbach Instagram Account Deleted
Brazilian model-actor Beatriz Taufenbach, who appears in the controversial scene, has deactivated her Instagram account. Her profile no longer appears in searches, displaying the message "Profile isn't available".
Political Complaint Against Toxic Movie
Leaders from the women's wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) filed a complaint with the Karnataka State Commission for Women (KSWC). The complaint objects to the teaser's alleged obscene and explicit visuals.
CBFC Takes Action Over Toxic Teaser
Following the complaint, the KSWC approached the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking appropriate action. Social activist Dinesh Kallahalli also filed a separate objection.
Toxic Film Controversies
Despite multiple complaint, the film's makers have not issues any official statement. the teaser remains under scrutiny as public debate continues.
About the Film Toxic
The film is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, and directed by Geetu Mohandas. The cast includes Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.