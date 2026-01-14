LIVE TV
  Yash Toxic Controversy: Viral SEX Scene Girl Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash | Aam Admi Party Gets Involved

Yash Toxic Controversy: Viral SEX Scene Girl Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash | Aam Admi Party Gets Involved

Toxic teaser landed in controversies as complaints were filed over allegedly obscene visuals. The female actor from the teaser reportedly deactivated her Instagram account. Toxic has also drawn political attention, with leaders demanding action against the teaser. So, here’s all we know about the movie Toxic and its viral actress Beatriz Taufenbach.

Published By: Published: January 14, 2026 15:23:08 IST
Toxic Teaser Sparks Major Controversy
1/7

Toxic Teaser Sparks Major Controversy

The teaser of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash, has triggered backlash due to a graphic car intimacy scene. The scene reportedly shows a woman engaging in a sexual act with Yash outside a cemetary.

Beatriz Taufenbach Instagram Account Deleted
2/7

Beatriz Taufenbach Instagram Account Deleted

Brazilian model-actor Beatriz Taufenbach, who appears in the controversial scene, has deactivated her Instagram account. Her profile no longer appears in searches, displaying the message "Profile isn't available".

Political Complaint Against Toxic Movie
3/7

Political Complaint Against Toxic Movie

Leaders from the women's wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) filed a complaint with the Karnataka State Commission for Women (KSWC). The complaint objects to the teaser's alleged obscene and explicit visuals.

CBFC Takes Action Over Toxic Teaser
4/7

CBFC Takes Action Over Toxic Teaser

Following the complaint, the KSWC approached the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking appropriate action. Social activist Dinesh Kallahalli also filed a separate objection.

Toxic Film Controversies
5/7
Natalie Burn's ADULT Scene in Yash's Toxic Teaser Breaks the Internet: Know More About The Hot Hollywood Actress

Toxic Film Controversies

Despite multiple complaint, the film's makers have not issues any official statement. the teaser remains under scrutiny as public debate continues.

About the Film Toxic
6/7

About the Film Toxic

The film is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, and directed by Geetu Mohandas. The cast includes Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

