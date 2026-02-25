VIROSH Wedding: First Look At Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda’s Star-Studded Guests — Ambani Family And Celebrities Spotted In Udaipur, Check Pics
The much anticipated wedding of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna is scheduled for February 26 in the picturesque city of Udaipur. The event atmosphere becomes more glamorous because guests start arriving at the venue which is being used for the upcoming celebrations. Vijay Deverakonda has already reached Udaipur, accompanied by close friends and family members, setting the stage for the star studded festivities. The wedding event will attract various film industry celebrities and prominent figures, making it one of the most discussed celebrity weddings of 2026. Everything is ready for the upcoming grand celebrations which will take place.
Mukesh Ambani
Mukesh Ambani arrived at Udaipur airport during the busy period which followed their arrival. However, media reports confirmed that the father-daughter duo were seen heading for a spiritual visit to the Nathdwara Temple in Udaipur because some people believed them to be attending Rashmika and Vijay's wedding.
Tharun Bhascker
Director Tharun Bhascker, actor Eesha Rebba, and stylist Shravya Varma were spotted arriving in Udaipur.
Ashika Ranganath
Actor Ashika Ranganath and director actor Rahul Ravindran, who directed Rashmika’s film The Girlfriend, were also spotted at Udaipur airport. The duo joined other celebrities arriving in the city ahead of the grand wedding celebrations.
Eesha Rebba and Shravya Varma
Eesha Rebba and Shravya Varma made their way to the city ahead of the wedding celebrations.
