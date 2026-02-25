VIROSH Wedding: First Look At Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda’s Star-Studded Guests — Ambani Family And Celebrities Spotted In Udaipur, Check Pics

The much anticipated wedding of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna is scheduled for February 26 in the picturesque city of Udaipur. The event atmosphere becomes more glamorous because guests start arriving at the venue which is being used for the upcoming celebrations. Vijay Deverakonda has already reached Udaipur, accompanied by close friends and family members, setting the stage for the star studded festivities. The wedding event will attract various film industry celebrities and prominent figures, making it one of the most discussed celebrity weddings of 2026. Everything is ready for the upcoming grand celebrations which will take place.