Virosh Wedding: Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Share First Pics As Husband And Wife
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s first wedding photos just dropped and the internet froze a second. From rumored couple to real-life partners, the dreamy Udaipur ceremony pictures confirm the love story fans waited years to see. The first images capture pure warmth, shy smiles and newlywed glow.
Vijay & Rashmika wedding pics
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are officially married. They tied the knot today (Feb 26, 2026) in Udaipur in a private ceremony. The couple shared their first official wedding photos, which went viral within minutes.
Vijay & Rashmika Wedding Rituals
The wedding included traditional Telugu rituals and a second ceremony honouring Rashmika’s Kodava heritage.
Vijay & Rashmika Wedding Looks
Rashmika wore a traditional saree reflecting Kodava customs. Vijay wore a traditional mundu & kurta. Fans call the couple “ViRosh.”
Rashmika Wedding Outfit Details
Rashmika chose a traditional Kodava-style saree, honouring her Coorg roots and heritage. The saree was draped in the distinctive Kodava style with pleats at the back and pallu over the shoulder, symbolising cultural tradition. Reports say the bridal saree was a special gift from her mother-in-law, adding emotional significance.
Vijay & Rashmika Sweet gestures & fan-loving moments
The couple distributed sweets and gift boxes to paparazzi after ceremonies. They arranged meals for media waiting outside the venue. Fans and industry friends flooded social media with congratulations.
Disclaimer
Information circulating online about Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding and Rashmika’s bridal outfit is based on media reports, social media posts, and viral updates. Details regarding ceremonies, attire, and traditions may vary as official confirmations and verified statements continue to emerge.