LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho india Iran-US talks latest news rashmika mandanna Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho india Iran-US talks latest news rashmika mandanna Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho india Iran-US talks latest news rashmika mandanna Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho india Iran-US talks latest news rashmika mandanna Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho india Iran-US talks latest news rashmika mandanna Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho india Iran-US talks latest news rashmika mandanna Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho india Iran-US talks latest news rashmika mandanna Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho india Iran-US talks latest news rashmika mandanna Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Virosh Wedding: Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Share First Pics As Husband And Wife

Virosh Wedding: Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Share First Pics As Husband And Wife

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s first wedding photos just dropped and the internet froze a second. From rumored couple to real-life partners, the dreamy Udaipur ceremony pictures confirm the love story fans waited years to see. The first images capture pure warmth, shy smiles and newlywed glow. 

Published By: Published: February 26, 2026 19:12:30 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Vijay & Rashmika wedding pics
1/6
Virosh Wedding: Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Share First Pics As Husband And Wife

Vijay & Rashmika wedding pics

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are officially married. They tied the knot today (Feb 26, 2026) in Udaipur in a private ceremony. The couple shared their first official wedding photos, which went viral within minutes.

You Might Be Interested In
Vijay & Rashmika Wedding Rituals
2/6

Vijay & Rashmika Wedding Rituals

The wedding included traditional Telugu rituals and a second ceremony honouring Rashmika’s Kodava heritage.

Vijay & Rashmika Wedding Looks
3/6

Vijay & Rashmika Wedding Looks

Rashmika wore a traditional saree reflecting Kodava customs. Vijay wore a traditional mundu & kurta. Fans call the couple “ViRosh.”

You Might Be Interested In
Rashmika Wedding Outfit Details
4/6

Rashmika Wedding Outfit Details

Rashmika chose a traditional Kodava-style saree, honouring her Coorg roots and heritage. The saree was draped in the distinctive Kodava style with pleats at the back and pallu over the shoulder, symbolising cultural tradition. Reports say the bridal saree was a special gift from her mother-in-law, adding emotional significance.

Vijay & Rashmika Sweet gestures & fan-loving moments
5/6

Vijay & Rashmika Sweet gestures & fan-loving moments

The couple distributed sweets and gift boxes to paparazzi after ceremonies. They arranged meals for media waiting outside the venue. Fans and industry friends flooded social media with congratulations.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

Information circulating online about Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding and Rashmika’s bridal outfit is based on media reports, social media posts, and viral updates. Details regarding ceremonies, attire, and traditions may vary as official confirmations and verified statements continue to emerge.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS