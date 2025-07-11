What Is Dementia? Causes And Symptoms
Dementia is a brain disorder causing memory loss and behavior changes. Alzheimer’s is the main cause. Though incurable, symptoms can be managed with treatment to improve daily life and slow progression.
What Is Dementia?
Dementia is a brain disorder that impairs one's memory, thoughts, and behavior. It leads to difficulties in performing daily activities or living independently over time.
Types of Dementia
Dementia types include Alzheimer’s, vascular, Lewy body, frontotemporal, Parkinson s-related, mixed dementia, and Creutzfeldt-Jakob, each affects the brain differently, with unique causes and progression patterns.
Main Cause
The disorder is mostly caused by Alzheimer's disease, followed by damage of vascular origin, brain injury, or protein build-up; some types are age-dependent or genetic.
Signs and Symptoms
With a sudden onset, there would be increasing memory loss, confusion, changes in mood, speech difficulties, poor judgment, and difficulties in carrying out everyday tasks.
Can It Be Cured?
Most dementias have no cure, but some symptoms can be managed with medications, therapies, or care plans to improve comfort and slow down the progression.
Information credits
This information is sourced from WebMD. However, it is advisable to consult a healthcare professional for personalised advice.