  • What’s The Secret To Deepika Padukone’s Glowing Skin That Makes Even Ranveer Singh Go Gaga Over Her Looks

What’s The Secret To Deepika Padukone’s Glowing Skin That Makes Even Ranveer Singh Go Gaga Over Her Looks

Actress Deepika Padukone is popular not only for her acting but also for her glowing and radiant skin. This beauty secret includes eating well, getting adequate sleep, and caring for her skin the right way. Here are some tips inspired by Deepika for achieving healthy, glowing skin.

By: Anshul Rani Last Updated: December 15, 2025 | 3:55 PM IST
Eating Right
1/8

Eating Right

Eating Right: Deepika Padukone follows a balanced diet rich in minerals, vitamins, and protein that provide essential nutrients that enhance skin health.

Deepika on sleeping well
2/8

Deepika on sleeping well

Deepika on sleeping well: Quality sleep is crucial for your overall health. As for your skin, good quality sleep lets your skin recover from daily stress.

Staying Hydrated
3/8

Staying Hydrated

Staying Hydrated: Drinking plenty of water helps to keep the skin plump and youthful. Stay hydrated to maintain your skin health.

Physical Activity Matters
4/8

Physical Activity Matters

Physical Activity Matters: Deepika Padukone's opened up about how physical activity helps to increase blood flow to the skin and improve skin moisture.

Follow a proper skincare routine
5/8

Follow a proper skincare routine

Follow a proper skincare routine: A comprehensive skincare routine includes cleansing, hydrating, and protecting the skin. Cleansing removes dirt, hydration keeps the skin barrier intact, and protection prevents dryness and irritation.

Weekly Face Mask
6/8

Weekly Face Mask

Weekly Face Mask: Deepika says it is essential to use a face mask once a week, like giving your skin a deep treatment.

Trust in Natural Ingredients
7/8

Trust in Natural Ingredients

Trust in Natural Ingredients: Deepika Padukone uses lotus, turmeric, and rose to get glowing skin.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

Disclaimer: This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.

