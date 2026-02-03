LIVE TV
  Who is Mahima Chaudhary's Daughter? Know Arina's Age, Boyfriend, Life & Latest News

Who is Mahima Chaudhary’s Daughter? Know Arina’s Age, Boyfriend, Life & Latest News

Mahima Chaudhary’s daughter Arina is suddenly grabbing attention, and fans can’t stop talking about her latest update. From rare public appearances to social media buzz, Arina is quietly becoming a name everyone’s curious about. With growing interest around her life, Arina is proving she doesn’t need Bollywood yet to trend. From her age to latest news, here’s everything you need to know about Mahima Chaudhary’s daughter Arina Chaudhary.

Published: February 3, 2026 16:46:21 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Arina Chaudhary
1/6
Who is Mahima Chaudhary's Daughter? Know Arina's Age, Boyfriend, Life & Latest News

Arina Chaudhary

Mahima Chaudhary's daughter is Aryana Chaudhary. She has largely stayed away from the spotlight while growing up.

Arina Chaudhary's Age
2/6

Arina Chaudhary's Age

Arina was born in June 2007. She is 18 years old in 2026. Fans often note her striking resemblance to her mother.

Arina Chaudhary Education
3/6

Arina Chaudhary Education

Arina is currently focused on her studies. she has been seen in school and casual social-media videos shared by Mahima.

Arina Chaudhary Boyfriend
4/6

Arina Chaudhary Boyfriend

There is no confirmed or public information about Arina having a boyfriend. Neither Arina nor Mahima has spoken about her dating life.

Mahima Chaudhary's Daughter Aryana Latest News
5/6

Mahima Chaudhary's Daughter Aryana Latest News

As of recent public information, Aryana Chaudhary has been seen spending quality time with her mother Mahima Chaudhary, sharing glimpses of her school life and hobbies on social media posts made by Mahima.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

