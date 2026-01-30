Who Is Mardaani 3 Villain ‘Amma’? Meet Mallika Prasad, The SEX Trafficker Opposing Rani Mukherji

Mardaani 3 has finally hit theatres today, and one character is already stealing attention- the villain ‘Amma’. While audiences walked in for the action, many walked out talking about the film’s chilling antagonist. The mysterious crime boss has quickly become a major discussion point among viewers. From her name to her past movies, here’s everything you need to know about the female villain ‘Amma’ in Mardaani 3.