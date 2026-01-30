LIVE TV
  Who Is Mardaani 3 Villain 'Amma'? Meet Mallika Prasad, The SEX Trafficker Opposing Rani Mukherji

Who Is Mardaani 3 Villain ‘Amma’? Meet Mallika Prasad, The SEX Trafficker Opposing Rani Mukherji

Mardaani 3 has finally hit theatres today, and one character is already stealing attention- the villain ‘Amma’. While audiences walked in for the action, many walked out talking about the film’s chilling antagonist. The mysterious crime boss has quickly become a major discussion point among viewers. From her name to her past movies, here’s everything you need to know about the female villain ‘Amma’ in Mardaani 3.

Published By: Published: January 30, 2026 13:47:29 IST
Who Is 'Amma' In Mardaani 3?
Who Is 'Amma' In Mardaani 3?

Who Is 'Amma' In Mardaani 3?

Amma serves as the primary antagonist standing against the lead cop's mission. The character is portrayed as a calculating and powerful underworld figure. Unlike earlier films, the villain here is a woman running the crime network.

Villain in Mardaani 3- Mallika Prasad
Villain in Mardaani 3- Mallika Prasad

The role is essayed by Mallika Prasad, an actress known for strong character performances. Her brief appearance in promotional material has already sparked curiosity online.

Mallika Prasad Mardaani 3- Background
Mallika Prasad Mardaani 3- Background

Mallika has formal acting education abroad along with Indian theatre training. She has spent years performing on stage before moving into films.

Mallika Prasad Movies (Before Mardaani 3)
Mallika Prasad Movies (Before Mardaani 3)

Before this film, she appeared in independent cinema and supporting roles across languages including Devi Ahilya Bai, Kanooru Heggadithi and Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat.

Amma in Mardaani 3 Leaves an Impact
Amma in Mardaani 3 Leaves an Impact

A female-led crime antagonist adds a fresh dynamic to the franchise. The character balances quiet composure with sudden brutality, making scenes unpredictable.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This article is based on publicly available information, promotional material, and early audience reactions at the time of writing. Character details and viewer opinions may evolve as the film continues its theatrical run. The content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only and does not represent official statements from the filmmakers or cast.

