World Lipstick Day: 7 Different Lipstick Brands You Should Definitely Try

Lipsticks are more than just cosmetics, they are a powerful form of self expression. With world lipstick day as the perfect occasion, it is a great time to explore a range of options that matches every skin tone. Discover Different lipstick brands to boost up your confidence.

By: Last Updated: July 29, 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
1/8

MAC Cosmetics

A cult favorite among makeup lovers, these lipsticks are known for their rich pigmentation, smooth texture, and iconic shades.

2/8

Maybelline New York

Affordable and accessible, this lipstick offers a huge variety of lipsticks that deliver high quality results. This is perfect for everyday glam without breaking the bank.

3/8

Huda Beauty

For bold, long-lasting color and trendy shades, Huda Beauty lipsticks are a game changer. This brand is loved by Beauty influencers around the globe.

4/8

Charlotte Tilbury

It is known for luxurious packaging and silky smooth formulas, and brings a touch of elegance to your vanity. Their pillow talk shade is universally popular.

5/8

Fenty Beauty

It is founded by Rihanna, a game changer with its inclusive shades and high performance products. They offer vibrant hues to cater to all complexions.

6/8

Lakme

Lakme delivers quality lipsticks that combine tradition with trends. This works best for busy days.

7/8

Dior Beauty

This offers a luxurious lipstick experience with intense color and hydrating care. It's a statement of sophistication and style.

8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for general purposes only, viewers have many different options to try out that is not mentioned.

