World’s 5 Largest Metro Network: Check India’s Position Here
In today’s fast-paced urban world, metro systems have become an essential mode of transport, symbolising connectivity, progress, and smart cities. India ranked 3rd in the world in terms of rail length. Here are the top 5 countries that have the largest metro networks.
China
China: China has over 10,000 kilometers of metro infrastructure with driverless trains, AI-powered ticketing, and futuristic stations. The Shanghai Metro station alone spans nearly 900 kilometers long.
United States
United States: The US has over 1,400 kilometers of metro lines. The New York City subway, with 472 stations, holds the record for the highest number of stops worldwide.
India
India: India's metro network covers over 1,000 kilometers across cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. The system is expanding rapidly in recent years.
Japan
Japan: Japan's metro systems are globally admired for their precision and efficiency. The Tokyo metro lines are known for their punctuality, with trains arriving within seconds of schedule.
South Korea
South Korea: South Korea's metro stations combine sleek design and cutting-edge technology. The Seoul Metro station has over 800 stations that offer onboard Wi-Fi, heated seats during winters, and great navigation, making it one of the most tourist-friendly networks globally.
