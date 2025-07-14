LIVE TV
World’s 8 Largest Birds and Their Natural Habitats: Flightless But Mighty

The world’s largest birds are mostly flightless and known for their impressive size, strength, and adaptability to diverse environments. Despite their inability to fly, they are excellent runners and play important ecological roles, particularly in seed dispersal and maintaining ecosystem balance.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 14, 2025 | 8:55 PM IST
1/8

Ostrich

The ostrich is the largest bird in the world, reaching up to 9 feet tall and weighing as much as 320 pounds. They are also the fastest running birds, capable of sprinting up to 45 miles per hour.

2/8

Somali Ostrich

These are slightly smaller but still formidable. Males can reach weigh up to 290 pounds and reach similar heights. It prefers bushier terrain compared to the common ostrich's open savanna.

3/8

Emu

Emu can grow up to 6.2 feet tall and weigh between 100-130 pounds. It is the second largest bird by height, they are flightless but are excellent runners and strong swimmers.

4/8

Southern Cassowary

This bird can reach up to 6 feet tall and weigh around 130 pounds. It is known for its colorful neck and helmet like casque, this flightless bird is solitary and capable of delivering powerful kicks when threatened.

5/8

Northern Cassowary

This bird stands about 5.6 feet tall and weighs around 100 pounds. It is flightless and elusive, playing a crucial role in forest seed dispersal.

6/8

Dwarf Cassowary

It grows up to 5 feet tall and weighs up to 60 pounds. The smallest of the cassowary species, still ranks among the largest birds and is adapted to rugged, forested terrain.

7/8

Greater Rhea

This bird can stand up to 5.6 feet tall and weigh up to 88 pounds. This Rhea lives in grasslands and savannas and is known for forming flocks.

8/8

Lesser Rhea

It stands about 3.5 feet tall and weighing up to 60 pounds. It inhabits the open plains and shrublands of southern South America, especially in Patagonia and Andean foothills.

