World’s Most Expensive Pets: When Companionship Comes with a Million Dollar Price Tag
Dog is a human’s best friend. But did you know some of them come with actual price tags that’ll make your jaw drop? From royal bloodline dogs to majestic racehorses, here is a list of 7 of the most expensive pets in the world.
Green Monkey- $16 Million
A thoroughbred racehorse with the name of a monkey which was sold at auction due to its exceptional speed and lineage. It never won a single race, but remains one of the most expensive animals ever sold.
Tibetan Mastiff- $1.5 Million
It is a red Tibetan Mastiff considered as a statue symbol in China. It is known for its lion-like appearance and guarding instincts.
Miss Missy The Cow- $1.2 Million
It is a Holstein cow with top tier genetics, famous for producing champion calves in the dairy industry. It was sold for breeding and show purposes.
Sir Lancelot Encore- $155,000
A cloned Labrador Retriever, recreated from a beloved pet. It is the first commercially cloned dog in the U.S. It raised questions around pet cloning.
White Lion Cubs- dollar140,000
Rare due to a recessive gene that gives them a soft white fur. Not really albino, but genetically unique. These are extremely rare in the wild.
Arabian Horse- Up to $100,000+
Known for its elegance, endurance and historical legacy, this horse is valued for its royalty and elite breeders.
Hyacinth Macaw- $40,000
It is the largest flying parrot species, native to South America. It is very rare, emotionally complex and intelligent by nature. It has striking cobalt-blue feathers and a powerful beak.
