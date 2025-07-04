Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Live TV
TRENDING |
250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • World’s Most Expensive Pets: When Companionship Comes with a Million Dollar Price Tag

World’s Most Expensive Pets: When Companionship Comes with a Million Dollar Price Tag

Dog is a human’s best friend. But did you know some of them come with actual price tags that’ll make your jaw drop? From royal bloodline dogs to majestic racehorses, here is a list of 7 of the most expensive pets in the world.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 4, 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
World’s Most Expensive Pets: When Companionship Comes with a Million Dollar Price Tag - Gallery Image
1/7

Green Monkey- $16 Million

A thoroughbred racehorse with the name of a monkey which was sold at auction due to its exceptional speed and lineage. It never won a single race, but remains one of the most expensive animals ever sold.

World’s Most Expensive Pets: When Companionship Comes with a Million Dollar Price Tag - Gallery Image
2/7

Tibetan Mastiff- $1.5 Million

It is a red Tibetan Mastiff considered as a statue symbol in China. It is known for its lion-like appearance and guarding instincts.

World’s Most Expensive Pets: When Companionship Comes with a Million Dollar Price Tag - Gallery Image
3/7

Miss Missy The Cow- $1.2 Million

It is a Holstein cow with top tier genetics, famous for producing champion calves in the dairy industry. It was sold for breeding and show purposes.

World’s Most Expensive Pets: When Companionship Comes with a Million Dollar Price Tag - Gallery Image
4/7

Sir Lancelot Encore- $155,000

A cloned Labrador Retriever, recreated from a beloved pet. It is the first commercially cloned dog in the U.S. It raised questions around pet cloning.

World’s Most Expensive Pets: When Companionship Comes with a Million Dollar Price Tag - Gallery Image
5/7

White Lion Cubs- dollar140,000

Rare due to a recessive gene that gives them a soft white fur. Not really albino, but genetically unique. These are extremely rare in the wild.

World’s Most Expensive Pets: When Companionship Comes with a Million Dollar Price Tag - Gallery Image
6/7

Arabian Horse- Up to $100,000+

Known for its elegance, endurance and historical legacy, this horse is valued for its royalty and elite breeders.

World’s Most Expensive Pets: When Companionship Comes with a Million Dollar Price Tag - Gallery Image
7/7

Hyacinth Macaw- $40,000

It is the largest flying parrot species, native to South America. It is very rare, emotionally complex and intelligent by nature. It has striking cobalt-blue feathers and a powerful beak.

Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

World’s Most Expensive Pets: When Companionship Comes with a Million Dollar Price Tag - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?