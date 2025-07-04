World’s Most Expensive Pets: When Companionship Comes with a Million Dollar Price Tag

Hyacinth Macaw- $40,000

It is the largest flying parrot species, native to South America. It is very rare, emotionally complex and intelligent by nature. It has striking cobalt-blue feathers and a powerful beak.



