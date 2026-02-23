LIVE TV
  Yash's Toxic Release Date Confirmed: Meet the Star Studded Cast Reviving Goa's 1980s Underworld

Yash’s Toxic Release Date Confirmed: Meet the Star Studded Cast Reviving Goa’s 1980s Underworld

The excitement around Toxic: The film is gearing up for a massive worldwide theatrical release on 19 March 2026, aiming to dominate the box office across multiple languages. The makers are positioning it as one of the biggest Indian cinematic events of the year.

Published: February 23, 2026 16:41:30 IST
Yash as Raya
1/7
Yash's Toxic Release Date Confirmed: Meet the Star Studded Cast Reviving Goa’s 1980s Underworld

Yash as Raya

The central figure and an unapologetic, larger-than-life gangster who rules with a Thompson machine gun and a cigar. His character is described as a "pernicious" force of nature returning to reclaim his territory.

Nayanthara as Ganga
2/7
.

Nayanthara as Ganga

Portrayed as a calm and fearless authority figure, she appears in a sleek black dress holding a shotgun outside a lavish casino. She is touted as Raya's sister and commands respect through quiet control and undeniable power.

Kiara Advani as Nadia
3/7
Kiara Advani as Nadia

Kiara Advani as Nadia

A character inspired by the theatrical world of Cirque du Soleil, blending intense physical grace with raw, emotional vulnerability. She represents a "fairy tale" element of the film, appearing in a dramatic circus-themed setting.

Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth
4/7
Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth

Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth

A gothic, vintage queen who embodies quiet menace and sophistication while standing amidst a graveyard. She is a powerhouse presence who uses her beauty and poise as a weapon in this dark drug cartel world.

Rukmini Vasanth as Melissa
5/7
Rukmini Vasanth as Melissa

Rukmini Vasanth as Melissa

Introduced as an intelligent and sharp-eyed character who navigates the chaotic 1960s party scene with absolute self-assurance. She is described as a "processing" actor whose performance lies in what remains unsaid.

Tara Sutaria as Rebecca
6/7
Tara Sutaria as Rebecca

Tara Sutaria as Rebecca

A fierce and enigmatic figure with a retro bob, she wields power and guns as if they were her birthright. She is a survivor who balances a "delicate" appearance with a dangerous instinct for self-preservation.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is created for informational purposes only. All images, trademarks and film related assets belong to their respective owners and production houses.

