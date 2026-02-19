LIVE TV
  Yash's Toxic RELEASE DATE Confirmed: Teaser, Cast & Latest News Update of The Bollywood Film

Yash’s Toxic RELEASE DATE Confirmed: Teaser, Cast & Latest News Update of The Bollywood Film

The excitement around Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups has reached a new high as the makers dropped a striking poster and shared a major teaser update. Marking Yash’s much awaited return to the big screen, the film is already trending for its scale, dark tone and pan India release plans.

Published: February 19, 2026 12:49:58 IST
Teaser Release Date
Yash's Toxic RELEASE DATE Confirmed: Teaser, Cast & Latest News Update of The Bollywood Film

Teaser Release Date

The makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups have confirmed that the much awaited teaser will drop on 20 February 2026 at 9:35 AM, setting the stage for the film’s grand promotional rollout. The announcement has sent fans into a frenzy as they eagerly wait to witness Yash in a powerful new avatar on screen.

Movie Release Date
Movie Release Date

The film is gearing up for a massive worldwide theatrical release on 19 March 2026, aiming to dominate the box office across multiple languages. The makers are positioning it as one of the biggest Indian cinematic events of the year.

Power-Packed New Poster Unveiled
Power-Packed New Poster Unveiled

A visually striking new poster has been released, presenting Yash in a dark and intense look. The stylised imagery hints at a gritty underworld drama with a larger than life cinematic scale and a completely fresh character transformation.

Cast
Cast

Yash leads Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups as gangster Raya, marking his big return after the KGF franchise. The film features a strong female lineup with Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth, while Tovino Thomas plays the main antagonist alongside Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair and Natalie Burn in this 1950s-set action drama.

One of the Most Anticipated Films of 2026
One of the Most Anticipated Films of 2026

With massive pre-release buzz, stylish promos and Yash’s superstar pull, Toxic is already trending across platforms. The film is expected to set new benchmarks in scale, action and worldwide reach for Indian cinema.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This content is created for informational purposes only. All images, trademarks and film related assets belong to their respective owners and production houses.

