Yash’s Toxic RELEASE DATE Confirmed: Teaser, Cast & Latest News Update of The Bollywood Film
The excitement around Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups has reached a new high as the makers dropped a striking poster and shared a major teaser update. Marking Yash’s much awaited return to the big screen, the film is already trending for its scale, dark tone and pan India release plans.
Teaser Release Date
The makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups have confirmed that the much awaited teaser will drop on 20 February 2026 at 9:35 AM, setting the stage for the film’s grand promotional rollout. The announcement has sent fans into a frenzy as they eagerly wait to witness Yash in a powerful new avatar on screen.
Movie Release Date
The film is gearing up for a massive worldwide theatrical release on 19 March 2026, aiming to dominate the box office across multiple languages. The makers are positioning it as one of the biggest Indian cinematic events of the year.
Power-Packed New Poster Unveiled
A visually striking new poster has been released, presenting Yash in a dark and intense look. The stylised imagery hints at a gritty underworld drama with a larger than life cinematic scale and a completely fresh character transformation.
Cast
Yash leads Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups as gangster Raya, marking his big return after the KGF franchise. The film features a strong female lineup with Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth, while Tovino Thomas plays the main antagonist alongside Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair and Natalie Burn in this 1950s-set action drama.
One of the Most Anticipated Films of 2026
With massive pre-release buzz, stylish promos and Yash’s superstar pull, Toxic is already trending across platforms. The film is expected to set new benchmarks in scale, action and worldwide reach for Indian cinema.
