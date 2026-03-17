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Home > Press Release > A Journey Through the Soul of India: NXT Fellows Experience the Legacy of Taj and Neemrana

A Journey Through the Soul of India: NXT Fellows Experience the Legacy of Taj and Neemrana

To understand India’s future, the NXT Fellowship believes one must first understand its soul. The program’s cultural immersion journey took its inaugural cohort from the iconic Taj Mahal to the historic hills of Neemrana, providing a sensory-rich exploration of a country that is both an ancient civilization and a modern powerhouse.

NXT Fellows Experience the Legacy of Taj and Neemrana.
NXT Fellows Experience the Legacy of Taj and Neemrana.

Published By: NEWSX WEB DESK
Last updated: March 17, 2026 12:58:42 IST

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A Journey Through the Soul of India: NXT Fellows Experience the Legacy of Taj and Neemrana

To understand India’s future, the NXT Fellowship believes one must first understand its soul. The program’s cultural immersion journey took its inaugural cohort from the iconic Taj Mahal to the historic hills of Neemrana, providing a sensory-rich exploration of a country that is both an ancient civilization and a modern powerhouse.

The fellows participating in this journey were a diverse group of 65 scholars from 37 universities across 21 countries, including Lia Ohanyan from Yerevan State University, Rintaro Ando from the University of Tokyo, and Bess Hooper from the University of Washington. These students, nominated by prestigious institutions like Stanford, Harvard, and the Higher School of Economics, were invited to look past the headlines and experience India’s traditions firsthand. Whether through a yoga session led by Dr. Tanu or a sound bathing experience, the scholars were introduced to India’s longstanding wellness traditions as a foundation for modern life.

The experience reached a high point at Neemrana, where a specially curated Bharat Bazaar introduced fellows to the art of Indian craftsmanship. The scholars didn’t just observe; they participated:

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  • They learned the art of Pagdi (Safa) tying, exploring how headgear symbolizes identity and honor.

  • They engaged with Ittar perfume traditions from Kannauj, creating their own fragrance blends.

  • They explored Chhappa, the centuries-old technique of hand-block printing, and Mehendi body decoration.

  • In the ‘Chai’ corner, they curated personalised tea and coffee blends, sourced from Assam and South India. 

Guided by historians and cultural experts, the fellows explored how India’s past is not a relic, but a foundation for its future. By the time they participated in the evening’s traditional cultural performances, the 65 scholars had moved beyond the tourist gaze, gaining a visceral, human connection to the traditions that continue to fuel India’s modern identity.

Accompanied by historians like Hindol Sengupta, who discussed India as a “civilizational state,” the fellows gained a deeper appreciation for how cultural and philosophical traditions continue to shape India’s modern identity.

The journey culminated in a visit to the Taj Mahal on March 11, offering a moment of quiet reflection on India’s architectural legacy. By experiencing the “Bharat Bazaar” and the wonders of Agra, these 65 global minds returned home with a piece of India’s heart.

Also Read: Sunrises and Soundscapes: How 65 Global Scholars Found India’s “Inner Calm” Amidst a High-Stakes Fellowship

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 12:58 PM IST
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A Journey Through the Soul of India: NXT Fellows Experience the Legacy of Taj and Neemrana

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A Journey Through the Soul of India: NXT Fellows Experience the Legacy of Taj and Neemrana
A Journey Through the Soul of India: NXT Fellows Experience the Legacy of Taj and Neemrana
A Journey Through the Soul of India: NXT Fellows Experience the Legacy of Taj and Neemrana
A Journey Through the Soul of India: NXT Fellows Experience the Legacy of Taj and Neemrana

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