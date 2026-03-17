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Home > Press Release > Sunrises and Soundscapes: How 65 Global Scholars Found India’s “Inner Calm” Amidst a High-Stakes Fellowship

Sunrises and Soundscapes: How 65 Global Scholars Found India’s “Inner Calm” Amidst a High-Stakes Fellowship

From the dew-covered lawns of Manesar to the ancient echoes of Neemrana, the NXT Fellowship’s wellness sessions, curated by LifeYoga, offered a soulful counterpoint to the intensity of global geopolitics.

The NXT Fellowship’s wellness sessions, curated by LifeYoga, offered a soulful counterpoint to the intensity of global geopolitics. Photo: NXT.
The NXT Fellowship’s wellness sessions, curated by LifeYoga, offered a soulful counterpoint to the intensity of global geopolitics. Photo: NXT.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 17, 2026 12:35:36 IST

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Sunrises and Soundscapes: How 65 Global Scholars Found India’s “Inner Calm” Amidst a High-Stakes Fellowship

 In the midst of a high-octane itinerary filled with sessions on space sovereignty and trillion-dollar economies, the NXT Fellowship began each chapter with a reminder that India’s true strength is rooted in its quietude. For the 65 global scholars – representing icons like Harvard, Stanford, and the London School of Economics – the immersion into India’s “NXT” era was not just about the intellect; it was about the spirit.

The journey into Indic wellness began as the first light of dawn broke over the Hyatt Regency Manesar. Here, on the mist-kissed lawns, Dr. Tanu and Ms. Pragya from LifeYoga led the cohort through a sunrise Hatha Yoga session. For many fellows, coming from the fast-paced corridors of institutions like Tsinghua or The Fletcher School, the rhythmic flow of the asanas offered a rare moment of grounding. This wasn’t a standard fitness class; it was a physical introduction to the discipline and focus that have anchored Indian thought for millennia.

The transition from physical discipline to spiritual restoration took place on the second morning within the timeless walls of Saat Bagh in Neemrana. In this historic setting, the air was filled with the resonant vibrations of a Sound Bath and Breathing session. As the scholars lay under the morning sky, the hauntingly beautiful frequencies of singing bowls and gongs washed over them, providing a reset for minds that had spent the previous hours debating international relations. This “inner calm” served as the perfect preparation for the days of intense dialogue ahead.

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The philosophical depth of these practices was further explored on the Conclave stage, where Dr. Varun Veer of LifeYoga participated in a compelling panel discussion on Indic and Vedic philosophies. He moved beyond the abstract to draw striking parallels between the ancient wisdom of the East and the philosophical traditions of the West. By framing wellness as a civilizational asset, the session allowed the fellows to see that India’s future innovation is inseparable from its philosophical past. Through these moments at Hyatt Manesar and Saat Bagh, the 65 fellows left with more than just notes – they left with a newfound sense of balance and a human connection to the soul of India.

LifeYoga is a premier wellness ecosystem that bridges ancient Indian traditions with the demands of contemporary urban life. Founded on the principle that yoga is a holistic lifestyle rather than a mere physical exercise, the center focuses on the “Living” aspect of the practice, integrating Hatha and Vinyasa techniques with mindfulness and restorative therapies. Under the leadership of experts like Dr. Varun Veer and Dr. Tanu, LifeYoga emphasizes the therapeutic power of movement, breathwork (Pranayama), and sound healing to foster mental resilience and physical vitality. By exploring the parallels between Indic philosophies and Western science, the platform serves as a sanctuary for those seeking to harmonize their internal well-being with the fast-paced modern world.

NXT Fellowship 2026 Masterclass Series – At a Glance 

Category Speaker(s) Key Theme / Topic
Global Statesmanship Scott Morrison Former PM of Australia on Geopolitics & Strategic Alliances
Parliamentary Leadership Kartikeya Sharma Member of Parliament; Founder’s Vision for the NXT Generation
Urban Governance Rekha Gupta Chief Minister of Delhi on Local Governance & Metropolitan Growth
Space Exploration Gaganyaan Astronauts India’s Space Ambitions: Group Capt. Shubhanshu Shukla, Group Capt. Angad Pratap, Group Capt. Ajit Krishnan
Economic Strategy Dr. K. V. Subramanian India@100: Envisioning Tomorrow’s Economic Powerhouse
Foreign Policy Harsh Vardhan Shringla Former Foreign Secretary on India’s Global Diplomatic Standing
Strategic Affairs Ambassador Ajay Bisaria India’s Grand Strategy in a Multi-polar World
Strategic Affairs Ambassador Marc Sievers America’s former ambassador to Oman on the future of the Middle-East War
Defense & Security Lt. Gen. P. J. S. Pannu (Retd.) How India prepares for War & Peace
Civilizational History Hindol Sengupta Understanding India as a Civilizational State
Inclusion & Gender Mitali Nikore Women-Led Development as the Engine of India’s $5 Trillion Ambition
Innovation & Tech Ridhi Setty The Impact of AI on the Future of Journalism
Diplomatic Relations Ambassador Bhaswati Mukherjee Indentured Labour and the Making of the Diaspora
Youth & Policy Tejasvi Surya Member of Parliament on Youth Leadership in Modern India
Sustainable Living Sherub Dorji Bhutan’s Gelephu Mindfulness City and Gross National Happiness
Academic Excellence Prof. Rangan Banerjee Director, IIT Delhi on the Future of the Energy Sector
Holistic Wellness Dr. Tanu (Lifeyoga) Integrating Ancient Traditions into Modern Life

Also Read: Masterclasses in Leadership: NXT Fellows Engage with Global Architects of Policy and Innovation

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 12:34 PM IST
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Sunrises and Soundscapes: How 65 Global Scholars Found India’s “Inner Calm” Amidst a High-Stakes Fellowship

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Sunrises and Soundscapes: How 65 Global Scholars Found India’s “Inner Calm” Amidst a High-Stakes Fellowship
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