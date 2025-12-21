Chaudhary Charan Singh Awards 2025: Chief Guest Shivraj Singh Chauhan Says, ‘We Will Work with Double The Energy For Farmers’ Welfare,’ Calls It A Moment Of Pride

The Kisan Trust organized the Chaudhary Charan Singh Awards 2025 (Second Edition) today in New Delhi, in a dignified ceremony commemorating former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna, the late Chaudhary Charan Singh. On this occasion, distinguished individuals and institutions were honoured for their outstanding contributions in the fields of agriculture, service, journalism, and rural development. The Chief Guest at the event was Union Minister of Rural Development and Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan, while the Guest of Honour was Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Hon’ble Minister of State (I/C) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, Government of India. The programme was presided over by Dr Yashveer Singh, President of the Kisan Trust, with Trustee Smt. Charu Singh also in special attendance. You Might Be Interested In From Rashmika Mandanna To Alia Bhatt To Sreeleela: Actress’ Whose Obscene Deepfakes Made Rounds On Internet

The awards ceremony was dedicated to the visionary ideology of Chaudhary Charan Singh, who regarded farmers, villages, and the rural economy as the foundation of nation-building. The objective of the event was to recognize individuals and organizations that, through sustained efforts, have strengthened farmers' interests, rural empowerment, and public welfare. In this second edition, a new category the Agricultural Entrepreneur Award was introduced to honor agripreneurs, Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), and institutions driving innovation, entrepreneurship, commercial viability, and sustainable solutions in agriculture. This initiative by the Kisan Trust is being seen as a significant step towards aligning Chaudhary Charan Singh's ideas with contemporary needs and empowering rural India. On this occasion, an AI-generated video of Chaudhary Charan Singh's interviews was also showcased.

In his welcome address, Dr Yashveer Singh said that Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh empowered farmers, made Dalits and backward communities’ owners of land, and gave them the right to live with dignity. He added that the greatest loss after Chaudhary Saheb’s passing was borne by the farmers of the country.

Addressing the ceremony, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said, “In my colleague Jayant Chaudhary, I see the same simplicity that defined the revered Chaudhary Charan Singh. Today, at this ceremony bearing Chaudhary Saheb’s name, we all join in with humility, to bow at his feet. For villages, the poor, and farmers, Chaudhary Saheb was a symbol of hope, and he left no stone unturned in working for their upliftment.”

Recalling Chaudhary Charan Singh’s political courage, Shri Chauhan said, “At a time when few dared to speak against Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Chaudhary Saheb strongly opposed the foreign concept of cooperative farming. Inspired by Gandhian thought, he broke salt on the banks of the Hindon River, abolished the zamindari system to make farmers landowners, never bowed to pressure while protecting farmers’ interests, and empowered them by creating the post of lekhpal with a single stroke of the pen.”

Speaking on Chaudhary Charan Singh’s foresight and political acumen, Shri Chauhan added, “The seeds of the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today were sown by Chaudhary Charan Singh himself. Drawing inspiration from his ideas, we increased employment under the VB G RAM G scheme from 100 to 125 days, which will transform rural landscapes. We also decided to pause the scheme during the farming season after listening to farmers, making it beneficial for both labourers and farmers. We have taken a clear pledge that no injustice will be allowed against farmers.”

Addressing the gathering, Guest of Honour Shri Jayant Chaudhary thanked the jury members and congratulated all awardees, saying, “When farmers come to Delhi, they come to shake the capital. But today is different—today farmers came to Delhi to confer awards in memory of Chaudhary Saheb. Receiving these honours at the hands of Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan is a moment of pride for all the awardees.”

Appreciating the contribution of agricultural scientists, Shri Jayant Chaudhary also highlighted the efforts of the present government in the agriculture sector. Referring to the VB G RAM G Bill, he said, “Chaudhary Saheb had initiated the ‘food for work’ scheme, which later evolved into MNREGA, and today, in line with farmers’ aspirations, it stands before us as VB G RAM G.”

Congratulating the award winners, Union Minister Shri Jayant Chaudhary said, “One should never be complacent in life. Complacency becomes an obstacle to progress. I hope that after today, all awardees will not slow down but will work with double the energy for the welfare of farmers. In politics and everyday life, insecurity often exists, but one must have a big heart and maintain positivity.”

The awardees paid tribute to Chaudhary Charan Singh and expressed their gratitude to Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Union Minister Jayant Singh, and the Kisan Trust. Farmer Award winner Satyawan Sahrawat said that following Chaudhary Charan Singh’s footsteps and empowering farmers is the only way to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. Dr Devendra Yadav, recipient of the Agricultural Upliftment Award, said that having his name associated with that of Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh was the greatest honour of his life. Receiving the Agricultural Entrepreneur Award on behalf of Fruvetech, Dr Jagdish Gupta said the institution was proud of the recognition and firmly committed to fulfilling Chaudhary Charan Singh’s dreams. Accepting the Seva Ratna Award on behalf of First Education Foundation, Rukmini Banerjee said that receiving an award in Chaudhary Charan Singh’s name, despite not being from the agriculture sector, was both an honour and a source of inspiration. Kalem Ratna Award winner and senior journalist Harveer Singh said that whenever farmers’ rights are discussed in the country, Chaudhary Saheb’s name stands at the forefront, and receiving an award in his name was an emotional and proud moment for him.