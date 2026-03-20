LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci Al Aqsa Mosque goldman-sachs latest india news latest world news dhurandhar 2 droupadi murmu Ali Mohammad Naini army tank Bhadohi crime news Iran Releases Undated Video of mojtaba khamenei AI deepfake Netanyahu bcci Al Aqsa Mosque goldman-sachs latest india news latest world news dhurandhar 2 droupadi murmu Ali Mohammad Naini army tank Bhadohi crime news Iran Releases Undated Video of mojtaba khamenei AI deepfake Netanyahu bcci Al Aqsa Mosque goldman-sachs latest india news latest world news dhurandhar 2 droupadi murmu Ali Mohammad Naini army tank Bhadohi crime news Iran Releases Undated Video of mojtaba khamenei AI deepfake Netanyahu bcci Al Aqsa Mosque goldman-sachs latest india news latest world news dhurandhar 2 droupadi murmu Ali Mohammad Naini army tank Bhadohi crime news Iran Releases Undated Video of mojtaba khamenei AI deepfake Netanyahu
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci Al Aqsa Mosque goldman-sachs latest india news latest world news dhurandhar 2 droupadi murmu Ali Mohammad Naini army tank Bhadohi crime news Iran Releases Undated Video of mojtaba khamenei AI deepfake Netanyahu bcci Al Aqsa Mosque goldman-sachs latest india news latest world news dhurandhar 2 droupadi murmu Ali Mohammad Naini army tank Bhadohi crime news Iran Releases Undated Video of mojtaba khamenei AI deepfake Netanyahu bcci Al Aqsa Mosque goldman-sachs latest india news latest world news dhurandhar 2 droupadi murmu Ali Mohammad Naini army tank Bhadohi crime news Iran Releases Undated Video of mojtaba khamenei AI deepfake Netanyahu bcci Al Aqsa Mosque goldman-sachs latest india news latest world news dhurandhar 2 droupadi murmu Ali Mohammad Naini army tank Bhadohi crime news Iran Releases Undated Video of mojtaba khamenei AI deepfake Netanyahu
LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, UK Condemn Iran Attacks On Vessels

France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, UK Condemn Iran Attacks On Vessels

France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands and the UK condemned Iran’s alleged attacks on commercial vessels and energy infrastructure in the Strait of Hormuz.

Joint statement from leaders of France Germany Italy Japan the Netherlands and the United Kingdom on the strait of Hormuz
Joint statement from leaders of France Germany Italy Japan the Netherlands and the United Kingdom on the strait of Hormuz

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 20, 2026 19:34:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, UK Condemn Iran Attacks On Vessels

Rising tensions in the Gulf have triggered strong international condemnation after Iran’s alleged attacks on commercial vessels and key energy infrastructure.

France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom released a joint statement on the Strait of Hormuz

We condemn in the strongest terms recent attacks by Iran on unarmed commercial vessels in the Gulf, attacks on civilian infrastructure including oil and gas installations, and the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces. 

You Might Be Interested In

We express our deep concern about the escalating conflict. We call on Iran to cease immediately its threats, laying of mines, drone and missile attacks and other attempts to block the Strait to commercial shipping, and to comply with UN Security Council Resolution 2817.

Freedom of navigation is a fundamental principle of international law, including under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The effects of Iran’s actions will be felt by people in all parts of the world, especially the most vulnerable. 

Consistent with UNSC Resolution 2817, we emphasise that such interference with international shipping and the disruption of global energy supply chains constitute a threat to international peace and security. In this regard, we call for an immediate comprehensive moratorium on attacks on civilian infrastructure, including oil and gas installations.

We express our readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait. We welcome the commitment of nations who are engaging in preparatory planning.

We welcome the International Energy Agency decision to authorise a coordinated release of strategic petroleum reserves. We will take other steps to stabilise energy markets, including working with certain producing nations to increase output.

We will also work to provide support for the most affected nations, including through the United Nations and the IFIs.

Maritime security and freedom of navigation benefit all countries. We call on all states to respect international law and uphold the fundamental principles of international prosperity and security.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: francelatest world newsstrait of hormuzUS Iran war

RELATED News

250+ Entrepreneurs from 24 Cities Converge in Surat for CorporateConnections India’s BHAF 2026

Yuvarambh 2026: Building Real Pathways for Youth Entrepreneurship

Yuvarambh 2026: Building Real Pathways for Youth Entrepreneurship

Ryan Pinto on Building Good Human Beings: Why Value-Based Education Matters in Today’s World

CDSL–KPMG in India Report Calls for Data-Led Transformation of India’s Securities Market, Proposes ‘3C’ Framework

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026: ‘Room Mein Practice Kiya Hai!’ — Ravindra Jadeja’s Epic Reaction as Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes Huge Six in RR Nets Goes Viral

Ready For Eid 2026? Check Out Chand Mubarak Greetings With Heartfelt Wishes, Shayari, Messages & Festive Vibes To Celebrate Joyful Night

‘Had We Said YES To Iran…’ Sri Lanka Reveals They Declined Landing Of Two US Warplanes At Civilian Airport Armed With Anti-Ship Missiles

Racism Row in Indian Cricket: Laxman Sivaramakrishnan’s Explosive Claims Put BCCI Under Scanner; Ravichandran Ashwin Questions Claims

‘Get Out’: Australian PM Anthony Albanese Faces Angry Protests, Heckled And Booed At Lakemba Mosque During Eid Prayers Over Israel Stance

Why Has Al-Aqsa Mosque Been Closed For Eid Prayers? Hundreds Gather Outside Jerusalem’s Holy Site, Tear Gas Fired As Worshippers Clash With Police

Dig At Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency? Rakesh Bedi Dismisses ‘Propaganda’ Claims Around Dhurandhar 2 Says ‘I Don’t Believe In Politics, I Believe In Cinema’

JPSC Food Safety Officer Result 2026: Check Selection List, Steps To Download Result

PSL 2026 in Doubt? Bangladesh Players’ Participation on Hold as BCB Seeks Govt. Clearance Amid Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict

Weekly Tarot Reading For March 23- 29: Check What Cards Hold For Your COMING Week, Money Stability, Love Life And Health Predictions

France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, UK Condemn Iran Attacks On Vessels

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, UK Condemn Iran Attacks On Vessels

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, UK Condemn Iran Attacks On Vessels
France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, UK Condemn Iran Attacks On Vessels
France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, UK Condemn Iran Attacks On Vessels
France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, UK Condemn Iran Attacks On Vessels

QUICK LINKS