German Chancellor Friedrich Merz To Visit India On January 12–13

At the invitation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, H.E. Mr. Friedrich Merz, will pay an official visit to India on 12-13 January 2026. This will be Chancellor Merz’s first official visit to India. On the visit, he will be traveling to Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.

2. Prime Minister will receive Chancellor Merz on 12 January 2026 in Ahmedabad. The two leaders will take stock of the progress made in diverse aspects of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, which completed 25 years last year. The discussion will also focus on further intensifying cooperation in trade and investment, technology, education, skilling and mobility, while also advancing collaboration in important domains of defence and security, science, innovation and research, green and sustainable development, and people-to-people relations.

3. Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Merz will also engage with business and industry leaders and exchange views on issues of regional and global importance.

4. The visit will build on the momentum generated by regular interactions at the highest political level. It will provide a valuable opportunity to reaffirm the shared vision of India and Germany to build a forward-looking partnership for the benefit of the people of both countries and the wider global community.