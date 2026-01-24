Vizhinjam Port Enters Phase 2: Karan Adani Calls It Kerala’s Economic Game-Changer, Rs 30,000 Crore Investment Announced

Hon’ble Chief Minister of Kerala, Shri Pinarayi Vijayan ji,

Hon’ble Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal ji,

Hon’ble Opposition Leader of Kerala Shri. V D Satheesan ji,

Members of Parliament, senior officials from the Government of India and the Government of Kerala, Distinguished dignitaries, partners, and friends,

Today is a landmark day-not only for Vizhinjam, but for Kerala’s long-term economic future and for India’s maritime strategy.

Vizhinjam stands today at the intersection of history and the future. For centuries, Kerala’s coastline connected India to global trade, cultures, and ideas. Through Vizhinjam, that historic role is being renewed-this time with world-class infrastructure, global scale, and national purpose.

Before we speak about the future, it is important to recognise the continuity of vision that has made Vizhinjam possible.

Projects of this national importance do not belong to one government or one moment in time. Vizhinjam is the result of sustained political will across administrations and across party lines. It is only right to acknowledge the foundational role played by the late Shri Oommen Chandy, under whose

leadership this project was awarded and given its initial momentum. His belief in Vizhinjam as a transformative opportunity for Kerala laid the groundwork for what we see taking shape today.

This continuity of vision has been carried forward with exceptional resolve under the leadership of the Hon’ble Chief Minister, Shri Pinarayi Vijayan ji. Large, transformational infrastructure projects succeed not only because of engineering excellence, but because of political clarity, administrative discipline, and long-term commitment. The Chief Minister’s consistent support for Vizhinjam, through complexity, scale and challenge, has been central to transforming a long-standing aspiration into a nationally and globally significant maritime asset. I must admit that we would not have been able to complete this project if not for the continuous support by the Hon’ble Chief Minister. He has been our biggest asset that an investor can ask for when implementing such large greenfield project. Thank you, sir from bottom of my heart.

I would also like to acknowledge the continuous support extended by the leader of opposition Shri VD Satheesan Ji and Hon’ble MP Shri Shashi Tharoor Ji for this project. Such bipartisan cooperation sends a powerful signal-to investors, to industry, and to the world-that when it comes to Kerala’s long-term interests, political differences give way to shared purpose.

This project is also a strong example of cooperative federalism in action. I am honoured by the presence of the Hon’ble Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal ji, whose leadership reflects India’s renewed maritime ambition. Under the visionary leadership of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, port-led development has become a strategic pillar of India’s economic growth.

In a remarkably short period, Vizhinjam has demonstrated what is possible when vision, execution, and partnership come together. In just 15 months of commercial operations, it became the fastest Indian port to handle one million TEUs, firmly placing Kerala on the global shipping map.

Today, as we lay the foundation for Phase 2, we are not merely expanding a port-we are expanding a national capability.

With an additional investment of Rs 16,000 crore under Phase 2, and a cumulative commitment of Rs 30,000 crore, Vizhinjam will scale from a capacity of 1 million TEUs to 5.7 million TEUs by 2029. This is the largest investment committed by any business house in the State of Kerala. Vizhinjam will emerge as the largest transhipment port in the Indian subcontinent and a globally competitive maritime hub. Apart from being the largest transhipment port, Vizhinjam will also be the most technologically advanced port in India/ It will be the lighthouse of how future Indian ports should operate.

In closing, I want to thank the government of Kerala, Hon’ble Chief Minister, the Union government of India, all political parties, and the people of Trivandrum and Kerala for their continued support and faith in Adani Group. We promise to uphold the trust put in us by everyone and continue to deliver on the promise.