LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news latest world news Deobandi Ulema delhi blast amravati wedding Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news latest world news Deobandi Ulema delhi blast amravati wedding Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news latest world news Deobandi Ulema delhi blast amravati wedding Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news latest world news Deobandi Ulema delhi blast amravati wedding Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news latest world news Deobandi Ulema delhi blast amravati wedding Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news latest world news Deobandi Ulema delhi blast amravati wedding Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news latest world news Deobandi Ulema delhi blast amravati wedding Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news latest world news Deobandi Ulema delhi blast amravati wedding Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad
LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > ‘Kyun’ By Tanmay Batra: The Soulful Pop Anthem That Turns Heartbreak Into A Beautifully Addictive Emotional Journey

‘Kyun’ By Tanmay Batra: The Soulful Pop Anthem That Turns Heartbreak Into A Beautifully Addictive Emotional Journey

Tanmay Batra’s latest single “Kyun” explores the quiet ache after heartbreak through soft R&B and Pop tones. Directed by his sister Khanak Batra, the song embraces silence, emotion, and reflection—marking a heartfelt chapter in his upcoming EP APART.

Tanmay Batra’s “Kyun” Turns Heartbreak Into Harmony With Soulful R&B and Poetic Stillness (Pc: Special Arrangements)
Tanmay Batra’s “Kyun” Turns Heartbreak Into Harmony With Soulful R&B and Poetic Stillness (Pc: Special Arrangements)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 12, 2025 16:40:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Kyun’ By Tanmay Batra: The Soulful Pop Anthem That Turns Heartbreak Into A Beautifully Addictive Emotional Journey

“Kyun”, the latest release by Tanmay Batra, arrives as a contemplative Hindi R&B and Pop single that explores the emotional quiet that follows a heartbreak. As the second track from his upcoming EP APART, the song deepens the lyrical and emotional world Tanmay began shaping in his debut “Thehra Hoon”, shifting from stillness to reflection, capturing the moment where memories resurface and one begins to ask the unanswerable question “Why?” 

The track does not search for closure; it allows the feeling to exist. The sound and visual identity of “Kyun” comes from a close creative collaboration between Tanmay and his sister Khanak Batra, who directed the official music video. The production, crafted by Miklos Malek, blends subtle R&B; textures and gentle Pop melodies with a soft, reflective tone. Khanak’s direction mirrors this emotional restraint through minimal movement, carefully composed frames, and thoughtful pacing. The video focuses on space, silence, and visual metaphor rather than dramatizing heartbreak, creating room for the viewer to feel instead of being told what to feel. The result is a piece that unfolds slowly and quietly, much like memory itself.
“Kyun” forms an essential chapter in APART, an upcoming EP by Tanmay which explores distance, memory, and the process of understanding oneself when love changes shape. The project finds meaning not in dramatic resolution but in small internal shifts, unspoken questions, and emotional honesty. Tanmay’s vocal expression remains soft yet intentional, carrying warmth and reflection throughout the song.

As a Berklee Abu Dhabi alumnus, Tanmay’s work is rooted in cinematic sensibility and emotional storytelling. His music feels personal and atmospheric, blending Hindi lyricism with contemporary R&B; and Pop influences. With “Kyun”, he continues to shape a sound that prioritizes sincerity over theatrics, positioning himself among artists redefining the modern Hindi independent space.

“Kyun” (Official Music Video):
 

Also Read: ‘Gustaakh Ishq’ Trailer Out: Vijay Varma And Fatima Sana Shaikh Weave A Poetic Love Story Drenched In Passion And Mystery

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 4:40 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: heartbreak songKyunTanmay Batra

RELATED News

Adani Group Announces Strategic Entry Into Battery Energy Storage Sector With One Of The World’s Largest Single-location BESS Projects

Gujarat’s Airline Ventura Airconnect Becomes a Divine Messenger (DEV-DOOT) through Organ Transfer Service

Sourav Ganguly and Kabuni team up to “put a professional coach in every player’s kitbag”

Tirupati Office Systems Expands Its Presence Pan-India, Bringing Premium Workplace Solutions Nationwide

Chhattisgarh Secures Rs 33,321 Crore Investment Proposals at Ahmedabad Investors Connect Meet, to Generate Over 14,532 Jobs

LATEST NEWS

Mysterious Red EcoSport SUV On Police Radar, Possible Link To Red Fort Blast Unnerves City

“Nanga Marunga”: Bengaluru Man’s Clash With Auto Driver Goes Viral, Sparks Migrant Row

NIA On High Alert: Al-Falah University Professor Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan, Who Was Sacked By J&K Government Over Terror Links, Goes Missing After Red Fort Car Blast

Zohran Mamdani Dared To Arrest Benjamin Netanyahu On His Swearing-In Day – But Can He Really Do It?

Bodies of Abducted Baloch Men Found With Torture Marks, Human Rights Groups Slam Pakistani Forces

‘Kyun’ By Tanmay Batra: The Soulful Pop Anthem That Turns Heartbreak Into A Beautifully Addictive Emotional Journey

Bangladesh Former PM Sheikh Hasina Faces ‘Crimes Against Humanity’ Verdict, Army Deployed, Nationwide Protests Planned

Delhi Blast: Post-Mortem Reveals Severe Trauma, Internal Damage In Victims

Isha Koppikar on the Return of Suranga- Thrilled to See It Reach a New Audience on Prime Video

Taliban Strikes Back At Pakistan, Afghanistan Cuts All Trade Ties With Islamabad, Calls Out ‘Political Blackmail’

‘Kyun’ By Tanmay Batra: The Soulful Pop Anthem That Turns Heartbreak Into A Beautifully Addictive Emotional Journey

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Kyun’ By Tanmay Batra: The Soulful Pop Anthem That Turns Heartbreak Into A Beautifully Addictive Emotional Journey

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Kyun’ By Tanmay Batra: The Soulful Pop Anthem That Turns Heartbreak Into A Beautifully Addictive Emotional Journey
‘Kyun’ By Tanmay Batra: The Soulful Pop Anthem That Turns Heartbreak Into A Beautifully Addictive Emotional Journey
‘Kyun’ By Tanmay Batra: The Soulful Pop Anthem That Turns Heartbreak Into A Beautifully Addictive Emotional Journey
‘Kyun’ By Tanmay Batra: The Soulful Pop Anthem That Turns Heartbreak Into A Beautifully Addictive Emotional Journey

QUICK LINKS