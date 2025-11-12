‘Kyun’ By Tanmay Batra: The Soulful Pop Anthem That Turns Heartbreak Into A Beautifully Addictive Emotional Journey

“Kyun”, the latest release by Tanmay Batra, arrives as a contemplative Hindi R&B and Pop single that explores the emotional quiet that follows a heartbreak. As the second track from his upcoming EP APART, the song deepens the lyrical and emotional world Tanmay began shaping in his debut “Thehra Hoon”, shifting from stillness to reflection, capturing the moment where memories resurface and one begins to ask the unanswerable question “Why?”

The track does not search for closure; it allows the feeling to exist. The sound and visual identity of “Kyun” comes from a close creative collaboration between Tanmay and his sister Khanak Batra, who directed the official music video. The production, crafted by Miklos Malek, blends subtle R&B; textures and gentle Pop melodies with a soft, reflective tone. Khanak’s direction mirrors this emotional restraint through minimal movement, carefully composed frames, and thoughtful pacing. The video focuses on space, silence, and visual metaphor rather than dramatizing heartbreak, creating room for the viewer to feel instead of being told what to feel. The result is a piece that unfolds slowly and quietly, much like memory itself.

“Kyun” forms an essential chapter in APART, an upcoming EP by Tanmay which explores distance, memory, and the process of understanding oneself when love changes shape. The project finds meaning not in dramatic resolution but in small internal shifts, unspoken questions, and emotional honesty. Tanmay’s vocal expression remains soft yet intentional, carrying warmth and reflection throughout the song.

As a Berklee Abu Dhabi alumnus, Tanmay’s work is rooted in cinematic sensibility and emotional storytelling. His music feels personal and atmospheric, blending Hindi lyricism with contemporary R&B; and Pop influences. With “Kyun”, he continues to shape a sound that prioritizes sincerity over theatrics, positioning himself among artists redefining the modern Hindi independent space.

“Kyun” (Official Music Video):



