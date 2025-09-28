LIVE TV
MASH Ball 2025 In Support Of UNICEF India

MASH Ball 2025 In Support Of UNICEF India

The second edition of the MASH Ball will be held on 5th October 2025 at St. Regis, Mumbai, in support of UNICEF India. A landmark evening of art, cinema, and purpose, the event reaffirms its commitment to children’s rights, development, and creative empowerment.

MASH Ball 2025 In Support Of UNICEF India

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 28, 2025 14:40:13 IST

The second edition of the MASH Ball will be held on 5th October 2025 at St. Regis, Mumbai, in support of UNICEF India. A landmark evening of art, cinema, and purpose, the event reaffirms its commitment to children’s rights, development, and creative empowerment.

The Ball also showcases the best of art design craft. 

Hosted by Shalini Passi, philanthropist, art patron, and founder of MASH, the MASH Ball brings together artists, philanthropists, and changemakers for a cause that transcends borders.

Event Details

  • Venue: The St. Regis, Mumbai

  • Date: 5th October 2025

  • Time: 7 PM Onwards

  • Theme: Fashion in Films

  • In Support Of: UNICEF India

MASH Ball 2025

In a celebration of artistic expression and humanitarianism, the MASH Ball champions creative and collective action for vulnerable children across India. Organised and conceptualised by Ms. Shalini Passi, this transformative initiative serves as a ray of hope, uniting people from diverse spheres to stand up for children who are too often unheard and unseen.

 

This platform empowers individuals to use their influence, resources, and passion to foster a world where every child’s rights are upheld and their futures safeguarded. Through her ongoing philanthropic efforts, Ms. Passi seeks to raise awareness, protect children’s rights, and amplify their voices in areas that concern their well-being and development.

 MASH Ball 2025 In Support Of UNICEF India

MASH Ball 2025 In Support Of UNICEF India

MASH Ball 2025 In Support Of UNICEF India 
Art, Design, Fashion and Craft Curated by Shalini Passi, Founder of MASH.  The event will also showcase some of the renowned artists & designers like F.N Souza, Raghava K.K, Narayan Biswas, Ashiesh Shah and more.


MASH Ball 2025 In Support Of UNICEF India

Francis Newton Souza  

Dhoomimal Gallery
Untitled,

Oil on Board, 1964

Part of Souza’s “Head” series, this work transforms the human face into a mask-like symbol of frailty and survival. Influenced by icons, Cubism, and Expressionism, Souza distorts features with bold outlines, raw brushwork, and a striking palette of reds, greens, and blacks. The result is both sacred and grotesque, a powerful image that critiques society while exposing the intensity of the human condition.
MASH Ball 2025 In Support Of UNICEF India


Michelle Poonawala

AquaVitae 

Mixed Media with acrylic paint & metal butterflies on canvas board 2024

 

Literally meaning “Water of Life”, this artwork reflects the eternal bond between water and existence. It symbolizes purity, renewal, and the vital force that sustains all living beings. Flowing yet powerful, gentle yet essential, water becomes both a metaphor for life’s resilience and a reminder of its fragility. 

The piece aims to evoke reverence for this primal element, urging us to see water not just as a resource, but as the very essence of survival and spirit.

MASH Ball 2025 In Support Of UNICEF India
Raghava K. K.

Volte Gallery

La liberté de Guernica,

The Guernica Project

Acrylic on canvas

Year: 2023
MASH Ball 2025 In Support Of UNICEF India
Ashiesh Shah

Atelier Ashiesh Shah
KALAGHODA
Material: Cast aluminium, Glass


MASH Ball 2025 In Support Of UNICEF India
Rocco Ritchie
Self Portrait Before

Art Be A Part

In a remarkable act of generosity, a self-portrait was donated by Rocco Ritchie (son of Madonna & Guy Ritchie), with proceeds going directly to expand Art be a Part’s outreach and education programs with UNICEF India.

Medha Nanda, founder Art be a Part said, “Art is a powerful tool of self expression and communication. Through our initiative SpArK (Special +Art+Kids), we support the equitable and inclusive education for children especially those with special needs“

MASH Ball 2025 In Support Of UNICEF India
Narayan Biswas
Paletter Gallery
Panch Metal
2024                                                                                

MASH Ball 2025 In Support Of UNICEF India

Ann Carrington
Tara Art
Sculptures made of  Stainless Steel Cutlery
2025

MASH Ball 2025 In Support Of UNICEF India

Still from video art by Ryan Koopmans

All proceeds from the MASH Ball will support UNICEF India’s Art-Based Therapy (ABT) and Early Childhood Development (ECD) programmes, two initiatives Ms. Passi has personally supported.

About the Programmes

Art-Based Therapy (ABT) enables children to communicate, heal, and express themselves through non- verbal creative engagement. Especially vital in times of trauma, ABT provides emotional release and self-discovery, helping children navigate psychological stress and find balance in today’s increasingly complex world.

Early Childhood Development (ECD) focuses on the foundational years of a child’s life, critical for cognitive, emotional, social, and physical growth. By investing in this early window of opportunity, the programme ensures every child has the tools to survive, thrive, and succeed.

To further support the cause, Ms. Passi also donated 100% of her remuneration from her appearance on Netflix’s Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives to UNICEF India.


An Evening Like No Other

This second edition of MASH Ball celebrates the theme of “Fashion in Films”, bringing together industrialists, artists, designers, philanthropists and like minded people whose 

works explore the language of film, its power to shape memory, identity, and collective imagination. A curated art showcase, and a gathering of key voices from the creative and philanthropic worlds will define this unforgettable night.

By engaging public figures,MASH and UNICEF aim to amplify their reach and impact, ensuring access to education, nutrition, clean water, protection, and opportunity for every child.

As art becomes a medium for advocacy and transformation, the MASH Ball offers more than spectacle, it builds a future.

For media enquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact:

hello@mashindia.com

www.mashindia.com

9870224182, 9512216644

Tags: MASH Ball 2025UNICEF India

MASH Ball 2025 In Support Of UNICEF India

