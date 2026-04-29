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Home > Press Release > PM inaugurates 594-km Ganga Expressway; Adani Group anchors investment push aligned with Viksit Bharat

PM inaugurates 594-km Ganga Expressway; Adani Group anchors investment push aligned with Viksit Bharat

• Positions the project among India’s largest greenfield expressway developments that was completed in less than 3.5 years, led by private capital with investors bearing traffic and revenue risk. • Reduces logistics costs towards single digits, generates ₹25,000–30,000 crore in annual savings, creates 3 lakh jobs over a decade and unlocks eastern UP’s economic potential, says state govt. • Enhances road safety through AI-enabled camera systems that provide advanced alerts to help prevent accidents.

PM inaugurates 594-km Ganga Expressway; Adani Group anchors investment push aligned with Viksit Bharat

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: April 29, 2026 16:37:21 IST

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PM inaugurates 594-km Ganga Expressway; Adani Group anchors investment push aligned with Viksit Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the 594-km Ganga Expressway, one of India’s largest greenfield infrastructure projects that was completed in less than 3.5 years, connecting Meerut in prosperous western Uttar Pradesh (UP) with Prayagraj in the eastern region. The corridor is designed to unlock the economic potential of eastern UP while strengthening India’s logistics backbone.
The expressway reinforces India’s push to lower logistics costs towards single digits, improve freight efficiency and enable more competitive supply chains through faster transit and reduced turnaround times. The trunk corridor has deployed AI-enabled camera systems to provide advanced alerts and enhance road safety.

A 3.5 km stretch in Shahjahanpur district has been developed as a dedicated Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) for the Indian Air Force (IAF), adding strategic capability alongside its commercial and logistics role.
Developed under a public private partnership (PPP) by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), the project is among India’s largest greenfield expressway developments, with private capital assuming traffic and revenue risk, reflecting strong confidence in long-term mobility and freight demand.

Adani Road Transport Limited (ARTL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), executed 464 km, or nearly 80 per cent of the alignment, while IRB Infrastructure developed the remaining 130 km.
The six-lane access-controlled corridor, expandable to eight lanes, is aligned with PM Gati Shakti, the National Infrastructure Pipeline and the Bharatmala programme.

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According to the Uttar Pradesh government’s estimates, the expressway is expected to generate ₹25,000–30,000 crore in annual logistics savings, create around 3 lakh jobs over the next decade and contribute over ₹1 lakh crore to state GDP, while reducing inventory holding costs and improving overall supply chain efficiency.

The project is expected to enhance corridor efficiency, improve average vehicle speeds and reduce turnaround time for freight operators, thereby lowering transit costs, improving reliability and increasing freight velocity across supply chains.

Strategically, the corridor integrates industrial clusters, defence manufacturing, agricultural belts and logistics hubs, while strengthening multimodal connectivity across ports, airports and road networks.
Expected to benefit over 8 crore people, the corridor will enhance connectivity, reduce logistics friction and support sustained economic growth across Uttar Pradesh.

Key Features:

Length: 594 km & 3564 lane km (6 Lanes, but expandable to 8 Lanes) connecting 12 districts, 519 villages, 8 crore people.
Developers: Adani Enterprises Ltd. has developed 464 km (80%), IRB Infrastructure Ltd. has developed 130 km (20%)
Start-End Points: Prayagraj to Meerut

Economic Benefits:

•    Time Saving: 5 hours (Reduced from 11 hours to 6 hours) from Prayagraj to Meerut
•    Fuel Saving: Approx 30%
•    Employment Generation: The Ganga Expressway is expected to generate roughly 3,00,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities over a 10-year period, according to the UP government’s estimates.

Industrial Corridors: The Government of Uttar Pradesh is establishing 11 industrial corridors across all 12 districts — Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj — creating millions of jobs over time.
Spiritual Tourism Economy: To connect 7 major tourist destinations — Garhmukteshwar, Kalkidham, Belhadevi, Chandrika (Shakti Peeth), Triveni Sangam, boosting tourism economy in the region.

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Tags: adanieconomicGanga ExpresswayGDPgreenfield expresswaynarendra modiPMprayagrajUttarpradeshviksit-bharat

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PM inaugurates 594-km Ganga Expressway; Adani Group anchors investment push aligned with Viksit Bharat

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PM inaugurates 594-km Ganga Expressway; Adani Group anchors investment push aligned with Viksit Bharat
PM inaugurates 594-km Ganga Expressway; Adani Group anchors investment push aligned with Viksit Bharat
PM inaugurates 594-km Ganga Expressway; Adani Group anchors investment push aligned with Viksit Bharat
PM inaugurates 594-km Ganga Expressway; Adani Group anchors investment push aligned with Viksit Bharat

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