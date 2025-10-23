LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crime news Delhi Government meta India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana crime news Delhi Government meta India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana crime news Delhi Government meta India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana crime news Delhi Government meta India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crime news Delhi Government meta India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana crime news Delhi Government meta India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana crime news Delhi Government meta India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana crime news Delhi Government meta India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana
LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 35): Goa Guardians qualify for semis after Delhi Toofans beat Kolkata Thunderbolts in five-set thriller

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 35): Goa Guardians qualify for semis after Delhi Toofans beat Kolkata Thunderbolts in five-set thriller

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 35): Goa Guardians qualify for semis after Delhi Toofans beat Kolkata Thunderbolts in five-set thriller

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 23, 2025 20:24:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 35): Goa Guardians qualify for semis after Delhi Toofans beat Kolkata Thunderbolts in five-set thriller

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 23: Goa Guardians qualified for the semi-finals after the Delhi Toofans defeated the Kolkata Thunderbolts 18-16, 11-15, 12-15, 15-11, 15-12 in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Wednesday. Saqlain Tariq was named the Player of the Match.

Goa will now play Mumbai Meteors in the first semi-final on Friday, October 24th, 2025.

You Might Be Interested In

“This is part of the journey. We are very happy that the team was able to come this far and play it to the wire! We will come back stronger next season, to fight for the trophy again! Until then, our sincerest gratitude to all the fans for their love and support, the players and support staff for their hard work, and the PVL management for putting together a great show!” signed off the inaugural season champions’ Chairman and Principal Owner, CA Pawan Kumar Patodia.

The game started with both teams attacking from the middle. Delhi’s Jesus Chourio made the first major dent. Ashwal Rai kept the pressure up for the Thunderbolts with strong spikes. A smart review call from coach Manoj Nair helped the Toofans win the first set.

Pankaj Sharma’s missile service put pressure on the Toofans’ defence. Ashwal kept up the pressure on Delhi’s libero Aljo Sabu. Matin Takavar made a super block on Chourio, and the Thunderbolts won the second set.

Aayush made two important blocks as Delhi regained composure. A risky super point for the Thunderbolts backfired with Carlos’ super spike. But Aayush’s overhit shot cost the Toofans a super point, and the Thunderbolts took the lead, winning the third set.

Losing two sets meant that Delhi were out of contention for a place in the semi-finals. But the result did little to deter Delhi skipper Saqlain Tariq from seeking a win. Abhishek Rajeev and Muhammed Jasim led their fightback. With a smart block from Jasim, Delhi pushed the game to the fifth set.

With Kolkata’s Matin off the court, Delhi began running the play from the middle, utilising both Jasim and Aayush. Matin’s return put pressure on the Toofans. But tremendous defending from libero Aljo helped the Toofans win a super point, and the Toofans scripted an unforgettable win, eliminating Kolkata.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 8:24 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

R Ashwin Asks Virat Kohli To Retire? Fans Go Wild Over Cryptic ‘Just Leave It’ Nike Post

Former boxer Mike Tyson in Kinshasha for anniversary of 'Rumble in the Jungle'

Former boxer Mike Tyson in Kinshasha for anniversary of 'Rumble in the Jungle'

India Women vs New Zealand Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana’s Net Worth

ZeroB Named ‘Home Water Services Brand of the Year’ at the Fortune Leadership Awards 2025

LATEST NEWS

David Ellison's Paramount seen as front-runner for Warner Bros Discovery deal

BRIEF-Agi Infra Approves Raising Of Funds Of Up To 5 Billion Rupees

Woman Gangraped By Five Men Who Posed As Police Informers, Three Arrested

Roper cuts annual profit forecast as acquisition costs bite

UP Horror: Man Murders Wife, Buries Her Body Under Bed, Sleeps Over It For Next 12 Days, Police Arrests Him With Help From…

‘Mai Dikhati Hu Badtameezi Kya Hoti Hai’: Woman Threatens A Man On Air India Flight Over Not Speaking Marathi- WATCH!

Trump quadrupling Argentina beef tariff rate quota to 80,000 metric tons

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 35): Goa Guardians qualify for semis after Delhi Toofans beat Kolkata Thunderbolts in five-set thriller

David Ellison's Paramount seen as front-runner for Warner Bros Discovery deal

UK Police Arrests Three Men On Suspicion Of Spying For Russia

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 35): Goa Guardians qualify for semis after Delhi Toofans beat Kolkata Thunderbolts in five-set thriller

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 35): Goa Guardians qualify for semis after Delhi Toofans beat Kolkata Thunderbolts in five-set thriller

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 35): Goa Guardians qualify for semis after Delhi Toofans beat Kolkata Thunderbolts in five-set thriller
PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 35): Goa Guardians qualify for semis after Delhi Toofans beat Kolkata Thunderbolts in five-set thriller
PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 35): Goa Guardians qualify for semis after Delhi Toofans beat Kolkata Thunderbolts in five-set thriller
PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 35): Goa Guardians qualify for semis after Delhi Toofans beat Kolkata Thunderbolts in five-set thriller

QUICK LINKS