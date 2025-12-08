Ties Elevated To Strategic Partnership, Thailand Seeks India’s Support To Join BRICS

Thailand has expressed its intention to become a member of BRICS, underscoring its commitment to contributing to inclusive multilateralism and enhanced South–South cooperation.

H.E. Ms. Chavanart Thangsumphant, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the Republic of India, said that Thailand aspired to become part of BRICS with the support of India.

‘These developments align seamlessly with India’s Act East Policy and Thailand’s Act West Strategy, opening new and emerging opportunities for collaboration within ASEAN, BIMSTEC, and other regional and multilateral mechanisms,’she said.

Thangsumphant, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the Republic of India, speaks on the occasion of the Birthday Anniversary of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, the National Day of the Kingdom of Thailand, and Thailand’s Father’s Day, at a reception hosted by the Thai Embassy on December 3, 2025.

Ambassador Thangsumphant was speaking at the reception hosted by the Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi on the

occasion of the Birthday Anniversary of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, the National Day of the Kingdom of Thailand, and Thailand’s Father’s Day.

The Ambassador highlighted the significant development of relations between the two nations, particularly the elevation to a Thailand–India Strategic Partnership during the official visit of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, to Thailand to participate in the 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok in April 2025.

On stage, she was joined by the chief guest of the evening, Pabitra Margherita, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, who highlighted the enduring friendship between the two countries, bound by deep civilisational, cultural, religious, and linguistic links.

The Thai Ambassador added the recent visit of Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow to India during 29 November to 2 December this year, further energised the cooperation between the two countries in connectivity, trade, security, and regional frameworks, reflecting a clear, forward-looking vision for a more prosperous and interconnected future.

‘During these engagements, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar reaffirmed the importance of our relationship, describing Thailand as a “very important maritime neighbour.” His words reflect the genuine trust and shared strategic outlook between our two nations,’ Ambassador Thangsumphant said.

H.E. Ms. Chavanart Thangsumphant, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the Republic of India, with Pabitra Margherita, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles at the Royal Thai Embassy, who was the chief guest

The reception,hosted by Ambassador Thangsumphant, drew over 500 attendees, including Ambassadors, High Commissioners, senior officials from Indian ministries, members of the diplomatic community, youth, media, and representatives from various sectors.

As Thailand is currently observing a national mourning period following the passing of Her Majesty the late Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother, all attendees joined the Embassy in watching a short documentary showcasing Her Majesty’s dedication to preserving Thai cultural heritage, followed by a minute of silence as a tribute to Her Majesty.

At the reception entrance, the Embassy displayed a collection of portraits of Her Majesty the Queen Mother dressed in the eight types of traditional Thai dresses, Chud Thai Phra Rajaniyom , namely Thai Ruean Ton, Thai Chitralada, Thai Amarin, Thai Boromphiman, Thai Dusit, Thai Chakri, Thai Chakraphat, and Thai Siwalai. An AI photo booth was also set up for guests who wished to see themselves in these traditional Thai dresses.

These royal initiatives of Her Majesty, which established standard traditional Thai dresses for women and men for various occasions, continue to elevate on the international stage. With the efforts of HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, the initiative is currently on track to be included in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List 2026.

Another highlight of the evening was the variety of Thai delicacies offered to the guests. An expansive buffet featured live stations serving Pad Thai, Som Tum, Tom Yum, Thai Isaan Sausage, Pad Krapao, and other signature dishes.