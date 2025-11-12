LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert benjamin netanyahu Deobandi Ulema amravati wedding Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert benjamin netanyahu Deobandi Ulema amravati wedding Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert benjamin netanyahu Deobandi Ulema amravati wedding Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert benjamin netanyahu Deobandi Ulema amravati wedding Al Falah University Faridabad
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert benjamin netanyahu Deobandi Ulema amravati wedding Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert benjamin netanyahu Deobandi Ulema amravati wedding Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert benjamin netanyahu Deobandi Ulema amravati wedding Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert benjamin netanyahu Deobandi Ulema amravati wedding Al Falah University Faridabad
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Andhra Pradesh Signs ₹15,000-Crore Pact With Tillman Global For 300 MW Data Center Campus In Vizag

Andhra Pradesh Signs ₹15,000-Crore Pact With Tillman Global For 300 MW Data Center Campus In Vizag

Andhra Pradesh has signed a landmark ₹15,000-crore MoU with Tillman Global Holdings to build a 300 MW hyperscale data center campus in Visakhapatnam. The project, “TDGAP1,” will be completed within 12 months and is set to generate over 1,000 jobs. The deal, sealed during the USISPF Roundtable, marks a major leap toward making Andhra Pradesh a digital infrastructure hub.

Andhra Pradesh signs ₹15,000-cr MoU with Tillman Global for 300 MW data center in Visakhapatnam, boosting digital economy. Photo: X.
Andhra Pradesh signs ₹15,000-cr MoU with Tillman Global for 300 MW data center in Visakhapatnam, boosting digital economy. Photo: X.

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Last updated: November 12, 2025 20:16:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Andhra Pradesh Signs ₹15,000-Crore Pact With Tillman Global For 300 MW Data Center Campus In Vizag

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has inked a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with New York–based Tillman Global Holdings to establish a ₹15,000-crore, 300 MW hyperscale data center campus in Visakhapatnam. The agreement, signed through the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB), aims to position the State as a leading digital infrastructure hub in India and the Indo-Pacific region.

Named “TDGAP1,” the project will be developed on a 40-acre site and is set for completion over the next 12 months. The facility is expected to create 200–300 direct jobs and 800–1,000 indirect employment opportunities by 2028, spurring growth in allied sectors such as logistics, cloud services, and digital networks.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Board Roundtable in New Delhi. The event was attended by Andhra Pradesh IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, along with prominent global business leaders including John Chambers (JC2 Ventures & USISPF Chairman), Shantanu Narayen (Adobe Systems CEO), Prabhakar Raghavan (Google Chief Technologist), Salil Parekh (Infosys CEO), and Sachit Ahuja (Co-President, Tillman Global Holdings).

Tillman Global Holdings will bring in the investment, design, and technological expertise for the Visakhapatnam campus, while APEDB will coordinate facilitation, land allocation, and inter-departmental support in line with government policies and procedures.

Tillman Global Co-President Sachit Ahuja said, “Andhra Pradesh offers an ideal mix of coastal connectivity, progressive governance, and a fast-growing digital economy. With TDGAP1, we plan to build a world-class 300 MW campus in Visakhapatnam that anchors long-term infrastructure and creates high-quality jobs.”

Minister Nara Lokesh hailed the agreement as a major milestone for the State’s digital transformation. “The ₹15,000-crore investment by Tillman Global Holdings will strengthen our digital backbone and make Visakhapatnam a premier data center hub,” he said.

Tillman Global Holdings operates globally across digital infrastructure, including data centers, fiber networks, small cells, and EV charging platforms, with over $12 billion raised to date for its ventures.

Also Read: Gujarat Explosion: 2 Killed, 20 Injured in Massive Boiler Blast at Pharmaceutical Factory

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 8:16 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Andhra PradeshAndhra Pradesh newsindia news

RELATED News

Tirupati Laddu Scam: SIT Arrests Delhi Trader For Supplying Chemicals Used In Fake Ghee

Delhi On High Alert: At Least 10 Dead, Several Injured After Explosion In Car Near Red Fort

Bhopal Shocker: 27-Year-Old Model Dies Under Suspicious Conditions, Family Accuses Boyfriend Of Murder

Panjab University Protest: Police, Students Clash Over Demand To Conduct Senate Elections, Watch

Tirupati Temple Laddu Scam: Rs 250 Crore Worth Of Adulterated Ghee Fed To Devotees Over 5 years

LATEST NEWS

Andhra Pradesh Signs ₹15,000-Crore Pact With Tillman Global For 300 MW Data Center Campus In Vizag

Epstein Called Donald Trump ‘The Dog That Hasn’t Barked’ In Email To Ghislaine Maxwell, Newly Released Messages Reveal

Bihar Election Exit Poll: Today’s Chanakya Predicts Landslide Victory For NDA, Check Numbers Here For RJD

A Fatwa Demand That Taliban Rejected Led To Collapse Of Pakistan-Afghanistan Peace Talks – What We Know

Madhya Pradesh Scandal: Probe Ordered After A Couple Engages In Obscene Act Under A Blanket On Hospital Premises, Another Duo Spotted In Bushes

Axis My India Bihar Exit Poll: BJP-Led NDA Set For Majority, RJD-Led Mahagathbandhan Trails Close | Check Full Party-Wise Numbers

Air India Express Bomb Scare Triggers Evacuation, IndiGo Also Faces Threat Leading To High Alert At Five Major Airports

Is Putin’s Date To Visit India FINALLY Confirmed? Russian Forum Host Reveals Confirmed Plan

Chaos Erupts At COP30, Indigenous Protesters Storm Summit In Brazil, UN Guards Injured, ‘Our Forests Are Not For Sale’

JENPAS UG 2025: WBJEEB Released WB ANM, GNM Result 2025, Direct Link to Download

Andhra Pradesh Signs ₹15,000-Crore Pact With Tillman Global For 300 MW Data Center Campus In Vizag

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Andhra Pradesh Signs ₹15,000-Crore Pact With Tillman Global For 300 MW Data Center Campus In Vizag

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Andhra Pradesh Signs ₹15,000-Crore Pact With Tillman Global For 300 MW Data Center Campus In Vizag
Andhra Pradesh Signs ₹15,000-Crore Pact With Tillman Global For 300 MW Data Center Campus In Vizag
Andhra Pradesh Signs ₹15,000-Crore Pact With Tillman Global For 300 MW Data Center Campus In Vizag
Andhra Pradesh Signs ₹15,000-Crore Pact With Tillman Global For 300 MW Data Center Campus In Vizag

QUICK LINKS