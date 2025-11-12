Andhra Pradesh Signs ₹15,000-Crore Pact With Tillman Global For 300 MW Data Center Campus In Vizag

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has inked a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with New York–based Tillman Global Holdings to establish a ₹15,000-crore, 300 MW hyperscale data center campus in Visakhapatnam. The agreement, signed through the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB), aims to position the State as a leading digital infrastructure hub in India and the Indo-Pacific region.

Named “TDGAP1,” the project will be developed on a 40-acre site and is set for completion over the next 12 months. The facility is expected to create 200–300 direct jobs and 800–1,000 indirect employment opportunities by 2028, spurring growth in allied sectors such as logistics, cloud services, and digital networks.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Board Roundtable in New Delhi. The event was attended by Andhra Pradesh IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, along with prominent global business leaders including John Chambers (JC2 Ventures & USISPF Chairman), Shantanu Narayen (Adobe Systems CEO), Prabhakar Raghavan (Google Chief Technologist), Salil Parekh (Infosys CEO), and Sachit Ahuja (Co-President, Tillman Global Holdings).

Tillman Global Holdings will bring in the investment, design, and technological expertise for the Visakhapatnam campus, while APEDB will coordinate facilitation, land allocation, and inter-departmental support in line with government policies and procedures.

Tillman Global Co-President Sachit Ahuja said, “Andhra Pradesh offers an ideal mix of coastal connectivity, progressive governance, and a fast-growing digital economy. With TDGAP1, we plan to build a world-class 300 MW campus in Visakhapatnam that anchors long-term infrastructure and creates high-quality jobs.”

Minister Nara Lokesh hailed the agreement as a major milestone for the State’s digital transformation. “The ₹15,000-crore investment by Tillman Global Holdings will strengthen our digital backbone and make Visakhapatnam a premier data center hub,” he said.

Tillman Global Holdings operates globally across digital infrastructure, including data centers, fiber networks, small cells, and EV charging platforms, with over $12 billion raised to date for its ventures.

