AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Visits Cyclone-Affected Areas, Promises Full Support To Victims

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday visited cyclone-hit areas in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district to assess the situation and console affected families. During his visit to rehabilitation centres in Odalarevu of Allavaram mandal, the Chief Minister distributed essential commodities, 25 kilograms of rice, and ₹3,000 in financial assistance to each displaced family.

Later, Chief Minister toured flood-affected farmlands in Aragattapalem and Bendamurulanka villages, where he interacted with farmers who suffered heavy crop losses due to Cyclone Montha. He assured them that the government would extend all necessary support and compensation to help them recover from the devastation. The Chief Minister also reviewed the ongoing relief operations and directed officials to expedite restoration of essential services in all cyclone-hit regions.

On the other side at the State Secretariat, Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh conducted a teleconference with District Collectors from regions affected by Cyclone Montha. Home Minister Anitha, Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand, and RTG Secretary Katamneni Bhaskar also participated in the meeting.

During the review, Minister Lokesh instructed officials to remain on high alert for the next 48 hours and ensure swift restoration of normalcy. He directed the Fire Department to clear mud and debris accumulated on roads due to heavy rains.

The Minister emphasized that 100 percent power restoration must be completed in both residential and commercial areas. He also urged the Agriculture Department to take immediate steps to protect damaged crops and prepare detailed loss assessment reports.

Minister Lokesh called for prompt reporting of any casualties or structural damages caused by the cyclone and ordered close monitoring of bridges, culverts, and embankments. He stressed the need to strengthen tanks, canals, and bunds weakened by incessant rains.

The Minister also directed officials to prevent the spread of infectious diseases in flood-hit areas, ensure the availability of anti-venom medicines, and maintain sanitation and clean drinking water facilities. He instructed that essential supplies and relief materials be promptly delivered to fishermen and all families affected by the cyclone.

