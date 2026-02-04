Bengaluru Commuters Alert! Namma Metro Fare Hike Likely Again As BMRCL Moves Fresh Proposal A Year After Last Increase | Check Details Inside

Bengaluru Metro: Daily commuters in Bengaluru may soon have to pay more for Namma Metro rides, as the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has submitted a fresh fare hike proposal to the Karnataka government, barely a year after the last major increase.

According to reports, BMRCL has recommended a 5% revision in ticket prices, coming close on the heels of the steep fare hike implemented in February 2025, when metro fares were raised by up to 71 per cent, making Bengaluru’s metro among the costliest in the country.

Proposed Fare Hike: What Could Change

Sources said BMRCL had earlier planned to roll out the revised fares from February 1, based on recommendations of a fare revision committee.

Under the latest proposal:

-Minimum fare may increase by ₹1

-Maximum hike could go up to ₹5, depending on travel distance

For longer routes, fares are expected to see modest but noticeable changes:

-Majestic–Whitefield and Majestic–Bommasandra tickets may rise from ₹80 to ₹84

-Majestic–Challaghatta fares could increase from ₹60 to ₹63

Commuters Voice Concerns Over Rising Costs

The possibility of another hike has sparked concern among regular metro users, particularly middle-income commuters who rely on Namma Metro for daily travel. Many say repeated fare increases are putting pressure on household budgets already stretched by rising prices of essential goods.

Some commuters fear that higher fares could push passengers back to buses or private vehicles, potentially worsening traffic congestion and air pollution, issues the metro was designed to address.

Why BMRCL Is Seeking Another Revision

BMRCL officials have argued that delaying a fare revision could hurt the corporation’s financial stability. The metro operator has reportedly told the government that skipping a hike this year may result in a sharper increase of up to 10% in the following year.

Sources said internal deliberations on the proposal have been completed, and the recommendation has formally been placed before the Karnataka government.

Government Nod Awaited

The final decision now rests with the state government. While BMRCL has not withdrawn the proposal despite public unease, officials maintain that the revision is necessary to sustain operations and maintain service quality. If approved, the revised fares would impact thousands of daily commuters across Bengaluru.

