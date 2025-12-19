Bengaluru Horror: Man Kicks 5-Year-Old Like A ‘Football’ In Thyagaraja Nagar, Leaves Child Bleeding; Accused Walks Free

A chilling incident was reported from Bengaluru, in which a five-year-old child was allegedly kicked like a football by his neighbour while he was playing out in the open in front of his grandmother’s house in Thyagaraja Nagar. This incident took place on December 14.

Incident Caught on Camera

The entire incident has been caught on camera. The boy was playing a game of badminton with some other children around 1:15 p.m., when the accused, Ranjan, has been spotted running up from behind and kicking the boy in the back. The boy was rushed by some other kids, while the attacker walked away calmly.

Watch video here:







Victim’s Family Makes Statement

The child’s mother alleged that Ranjan kicked her son “like a football,” causing abrasions on the hands, legs, and a cut above the eyebrow. The family further alleged that Ranjan is a habitual offender; he has the reputation of physically assaulting and violating people in the locality.

Actions by Police members and Bail Disputes

The case was registered as a non-cognizable case under Section 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The accused has since been arrested but has been let off on bail with only a warning. The police are yet to conclude their investigations.

Increasing Crimes Against Children in India

This case has brought to the fore an alarming trend observed in India. According to the National Crime Records Bureau, crimes against children have escalated to an all-time high of 1,77,335 cases in 2023, a growth of 9.16% against 2022. In India, an average case of crimes against children takes place every three minutes.

According to Child Rights NGO,CRY (Child Rights and You) two out of every five crimes committed against children are mainly girls are of a sexual nature. Otherwise, this figure is likely to go beyond 2.5 lakh cases in the near future.

It seems that such a brutal attack has triggered a renewed concern for child security in Bengaluru, as people have been shocked by this incident and outraged at the accused’s release from jail.

ALSO READ: Ghaziabad Horror: Woman Killed By Tenants While Collecting Overdue Rent, Body Found In Bag Inside Couple’s Flat | Disturbing Details Emerge