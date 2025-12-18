LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Ghaziabad Horror: Woman Killed By Tenants While Collecting Overdue Rent, Body Found In Bag Inside Couple's Flat | Disturbing Details Emerge

Ghaziabad Horror: Woman Killed By Tenants While Collecting Overdue Rent, Body Found In Bag Inside Couple’s Flat | Disturbing Details Emerge

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her tenants while collecting overdue rent in Ghaziabad’s Raj Nagar Extension. Her body was found stuffed in a bag inside the couple’s flat. Police have detained the accused and are probing strangulation and head injury.

Woman was allegedly murdered by her tenants while collecting overdue rent in Ghaziabad. (Photo: X/@kumarmanish9)
Woman was allegedly murdered by her tenants while collecting overdue rent in Ghaziabad. (Photo: X/@kumarmanish9)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 18, 2025 14:35:22 IST

Ghaziabad Horror: Woman Killed By Tenants While Collecting Overdue Rent, Body Found In Bag Inside Couple’s Flat | Disturbing Details Emerge

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her tenants in Ghaziabad’s Raj Nagar Extension, with her body found stuffed inside a bag in the couple’s flat at Aura Chimera high-rise late Wednesday night, police officials said on Thursday.

According to the Ghaziabad police, the woman had gone to her tenants’ fifth-floor flat on Wednesday evening to collect overdue rent but failed to return home, raising suspicion.

Body Found Stuffed in Red Bag Inside Tenant’s Flat

Police said they received information around 11:15 pm on Wednesday and conducted a search of the tenant couple’s flat. During questioning, officers recovered the woman’s body from a red-coloured bag kept inside the apartment.



“Upon questioning the tenant couple, the police found the body of the woman in a red-coloured bag. It also emerged that she had gone to collect pending rent for the past few months,” said Upasana Pandey, ACP, Nandgram Circle.

Tenant Couple Detained; FIR to Be Registered

The suspects have been identified as Ajay Gupta, a transporter, and his wife Akriti Gupta, both aged between 30 and 35 years. The couple, who were living as tenants in the flat, have been detained for questioning.

Police said a First Information Report (FIR) will be registered once a formal complaint is received from the victim’s family.

Prima Facie Evidence of Strangulation, Head Injury

Senior police officials said initial investigation suggests the woman was strangled, and she also suffered a head injury allegedly inflicted with a pressure cooker.

“The body was found intact inside a bag. Reports claiming that the body was cut into parts are incorrect,” said Dhawal Jaiswal, DCP (City Zone), dismissing rumours circulating on social media.

Victim Was a School Teacher; Owned Two Flats

Police revealed that the deceased was a school teacher based in Ghaziabad. She owned two flats in the same high-rise one on the first floor, where she lived with her family, and the other on the fifth floor, which she had rented out to the accused couple for ₹18,000 per month around eight months ago.

Domestic Help Raised Alarm After Suspecting Foul Play

Officials said that when the woman did not return home after visiting her tenant’s flat, her domestic help grew suspicious and went to check on her. Finding the couple’s responses evasive, she alerted neighbours, who then informed the police.

Accused Couple’s Confession Video Surfaces

Meanwhile, a video has surfaced on social media allegedly showing the accused couple confessing to the crime. In the video, the man claims he committed the murder, alleging harassment by the landlady, while his wife interrupts and states that she was also involved.

Police have not yet confirmed the authenticity or legal admissibility of the video and said the investigation is ongoing.

Crimes Against Women Continue to Rise

The incident once again highlights the alarming rise in crimes against women in India. According to NCRB data (2022), India recorded 4,45,256 cases of crimes against women, marking a 4% increase from the previous year an average of 51 complaints every hour.

The national crime rate stood at 66.4 per lakh women, while states like Delhi, Haryana, and Telangana reported rates two to three times higher than the national average. Experts say the actual scale of violence is likely far greater due to underreporting.

Police said further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events, motive behind the murder, and the exact role of each accused. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

First published on: Dec 18, 2025 2:35 PM IST
