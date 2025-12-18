Pay Fines And Evade Legal Actions Over Sexual Assault, Drugs, Harassment: Bengaluru Apartment Body Makes Its Own Justice For Residents

The Bengaluru police have come across a unique case of a “parallel justice system” being run by a residential apartment association and a private security firm. Police have launched a criminal investigation against Provident Sunworth Apartment Association and Tyko Security Pvt Ltd, located in Doddabele, off Mysuru Road.

Police were prompted into action after they found that the apartment association had created its own rules to deal with criminal offenses instead of involving the legal system. The association is said to have collected over Rs 3.3 lakh in penalties from July to November, imposed on residents caught with drugs or partying.

Apartment rules are usually limited to car parking or damage to properties, but police say that these rules went far beyond the norms and were suppressing serious crimes. The association was dealing with crimes such as possession of drugs, theft, sexual assault, and harassment and was imposing fines ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000.

Criminal matters cannot be solved internally

Authorities have alleged that the association. “By collecting fines and not reporting crimes, they denied justice to the victims and helped the accused person evade legal actions.”

According to police, the investigation was started after they received an anonymous complaint from a resident who said the association investigated and settled criminal matters on its own, without ever informing the authorities.

A senior police officer said, “This is a clear case of deliberate suppression of cognizable offenses. By collecting fines and not reporting crimes, they denied justice to the victims and helped the accused persons evade legal actions.”

Bengaluru police registers criminal cases

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Anitha B Haddannavar confirmed that the complex houses many students from nearby colleges, many of them tenants. She said: “We verified that the association illegally collected penalties from residents, particularly students, for alleged misconduct. Serious offences cannot be settled internally under any circumstances.”

According to police, many residents who oaid the fines were forced to leave the apartments which has made it tough to trace them, now officers are looking to identify residents who paid fines since 2023.

The FIR is filed under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for not reporting crimes, hiding evidence, and failing to inform authorities, along with relevant provisions of the NDPS Act related to drugs.

The FIR has been registered under several sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita that include section 211 (omission to give notice or information to a public servant by a person legally bound to do so), 238 (causing the disappearance of evidence of an offense or giving false information to screen an offender), 239 (intentional omission to give information of an offense by a person legally bound to inform), and 3(5) (common intention).

