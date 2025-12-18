LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Jared Isaacman China news AQI Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Jared Isaacman China news AQI Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Jared Isaacman China news AQI Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Jared Isaacman China news AQI
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Jared Isaacman China news AQI Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Jared Isaacman China news AQI Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Jared Isaacman China news AQI Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Jared Isaacman China news AQI
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Pay Fines And Evade Legal Actions Over Sexual Assault, Drugs, Harassment: Bengaluru Apartment Body Makes Its Own Justice For Residents

Pay Fines And Evade Legal Actions Over Sexual Assault, Drugs, Harassment: Bengaluru Apartment Body Makes Its Own Justice For Residents

Bengaluru police have filed criminal cases against Provident Sunworth Apartment Association and a private security firm for running an illegal “parallel justice system,” imposing fines for serious crimes like drugs, theft, and sexual assault instead of reporting them to authorities, thereby suppressing offenses and denying justice.

Bengaluru Police books an apartment society and private security firm under criminal offenses for running a parallel justice system. (Image: ANI, File photo)
Bengaluru Police books an apartment society and private security firm under criminal offenses for running a parallel justice system. (Image: ANI, File photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: December 18, 2025 14:11:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pay Fines And Evade Legal Actions Over Sexual Assault, Drugs, Harassment: Bengaluru Apartment Body Makes Its Own Justice For Residents

The Bengaluru police have come across a unique case of a “parallel justice system” being run by a residential apartment association and a private security firm. Police have launched a criminal investigation against Provident Sunworth Apartment Association and Tyko Security Pvt Ltd, located in Doddabele, off Mysuru Road. 

You Might Be Interested In

Police were prompted into action after they found that the apartment association had created its own rules to deal with criminal offenses instead of involving the legal system. The association is said to have collected over Rs 3.3 lakh in penalties from July to November, imposed on residents caught with drugs or partying. 

Apartment rules are usually limited to car parking or damage to properties, but police say that these rules went far beyond the norms and were suppressing serious crimes. The association was dealing with crimes such as possession of drugs, theft, sexual assault, and harassment and was imposing fines ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000. 

Criminal matters cannot be solved internally

Authorities have alleged that the association. “By collecting fines and not reporting crimes, they denied justice to the victims and helped the accused person evade legal actions.” 

According to police, the investigation was started after they received an anonymous complaint from a resident who said the association investigated and settled criminal matters on its own, without ever informing the authorities.  

A senior police officer said, “This is a clear case of deliberate suppression of cognizable offenses. By collecting fines and not reporting crimes, they denied justice to the victims and helped the accused persons evade legal actions.” 

Bengaluru police registers criminal cases 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Anitha B Haddannavar confirmed that the complex houses many students from nearby colleges, many of them tenants. She said: “We verified that the association illegally collected penalties from residents, particularly students, for alleged misconduct. Serious offences cannot be settled internally under any circumstances.” 

According to police, many residents who oaid the fines were forced to leave the apartments which has made it tough to trace them, now officers are looking to identify residents who paid fines since 2023.

The FIR is filed under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for not reporting crimes, hiding evidence, and failing to inform authorities, along with relevant provisions of the NDPS Act related to drugs.
The FIR has been registered under several sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita that include section 211 (omission to give notice or information to a public servant by a person legally bound to do so), 238 (causing the disappearance of evidence of an offense or giving false information to screen an offender), 239 (intentional omission to give information of an offense by a person legally bound to inform), and 3(5) (common intention).

Also Read: What Delhi Can Learn From Beijing Amid Severe Air Crisis As China Shares Step-By-Step Guide For Tackling Pollution

First published on: Dec 18, 2025 2:11 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-10

RELATED News

Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Stalks Police Inspector, Sends Him Suicide Threats In Crazy ‘Love Trap’

DDA Delhi Karmayogi Awaas Yojana 2025: How Govt Employees Can Buy Discounted Flats in Delhi

Bomb Explodes During Making: CPI(M) Activist Injured in Kannur

Bengaluru Shocker: Why Was Kannada Actress Allegedly Kidnapped By Estranged Husband? What Went Wrong? Chilling Details Uncovered

Aroop Biswas Resigns as West Bengal Sports Minister Following Chaos During Messi Visit To Kolkata

LATEST NEWS

Security Gaps And Poor Management Exposed: Who Is Responsible When A Celebrity Gets Mobbed? A Look At Nidhhi Agerwal’s Case

IND Vs SL U19 Semi Final Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup 1st Semi Final Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps and Website

H-1B Visa Interview Dates Pushed To October 2026, Triggers Panic As Visa Crisis Leaves Indians In Limbo

‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ Trailer Out: Kartik–Ananya’s Rom-Com Wins Hearts, Fans Say ‘Itna Action Dekh Liya Tha, Finally ek…’

Imran Khan Held In Death Cell, Subjected To Psychological Torture: Worried Sons Of Former Pakistan PM Share Chilling Account, Say ‘We May Never See Him Again’

Pay Fines And Evade Legal Actions Over Sexual Assault, Drugs, Harassment: Bengaluru Apartment Body Makes Its Own Justice For Residents

IPL Auction 2026: Bought, Retained, Benched – Cricketers Who Were Picked Repeatedly But Never Made Their IPL Debut

CBFC Cannot Censor OTT Content: How Will The Obscene Content In OTT Series Be Regulated Then?

‘Brainwashed, Peer Pressure’: Javed Akhtar Takes Bold Stand Against Burqa, Asks Why Should Women Be Ashamed Of Their Face

Jaunpur Horror: UP Engineer Kills Parents Over Money, Chops Bodies With Saw, Then Dumps Remains Into Gomti River

Pay Fines And Evade Legal Actions Over Sexual Assault, Drugs, Harassment: Bengaluru Apartment Body Makes Its Own Justice For Residents

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pay Fines And Evade Legal Actions Over Sexual Assault, Drugs, Harassment: Bengaluru Apartment Body Makes Its Own Justice For Residents

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pay Fines And Evade Legal Actions Over Sexual Assault, Drugs, Harassment: Bengaluru Apartment Body Makes Its Own Justice For Residents
Pay Fines And Evade Legal Actions Over Sexual Assault, Drugs, Harassment: Bengaluru Apartment Body Makes Its Own Justice For Residents
Pay Fines And Evade Legal Actions Over Sexual Assault, Drugs, Harassment: Bengaluru Apartment Body Makes Its Own Justice For Residents
Pay Fines And Evade Legal Actions Over Sexual Assault, Drugs, Harassment: Bengaluru Apartment Body Makes Its Own Justice For Residents

QUICK LINKS