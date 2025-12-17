LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism affordable shapewear donald trump air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism affordable shapewear donald trump air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism affordable shapewear donald trump air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism affordable shapewear donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism affordable shapewear donald trump air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism affordable shapewear donald trump air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism affordable shapewear donald trump air-pollution BS IV emission Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner antisemitism affordable shapewear donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > What Delhi Can Learn From Beijing Amid Severe Air Crisis As China Shares Step-By-Step Guide For Tackling Pollution

What Delhi Can Learn From Beijing Amid Severe Air Crisis As China Shares Step-By-Step Guide For Tackling Pollution

Delhi is battling severe air pollution under strict GRAP measures, while Beijing, once highly polluted, has offered help based on China’s successful long-term actions like cutting coal use, shutting heavy industries, and enforcing strict emissions norms. China’s experience shows improvement is possible, but Delhi faces tougher challenges due to rapid urbanisation, traffic, governance issues, and limited resources.

Beijing has offered a step-by-step guide to help Delhi tackle its air crisis in the long term. (Image: X/ ChinaSpox_India)
Beijing has offered a step-by-step guide to help Delhi tackle its air crisis in the long term. (Image: X/ ChinaSpox_India)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: December 17, 2025 17:44:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Delhi Can Learn From Beijing Amid Severe Air Crisis As China Shares Step-By-Step Guide For Tackling Pollution

Delhi has been living under intense air pollution, with the air quality index spiking up to dangerous levels on a constant basis. The Delhi government has enforced strict measures under GRAP to tackle the air crisis, from enforcing a ban on the burning of traditional firewood tandoors to imposing a fine on burning anything that contributes to air pollution. 

Beijing has publicly announced its interest in helping tackle Delhi’s air crisis. Beijing, once called the “smog capital of the world,” has drastically improved its air quality and now offers help to Delhi to do the same. Chinese embassy spokesperson Yu Jing, in a tweet on X, shared a step-by-step guide based on China’s own experience. The Chinese embassy in India described the air crisis as a shared struggle between the two countries. 

The post showed Beijing’s Air Quality Index was around 68, which is considered satisfactory, while New Delhi’s stood at a severe rating of 447. 

Air crisis is a complex thing

Yu Jing said that the sustained efforts of China over the past decade helped it achieve a significant improvement in air quality but at the same time pointed out the fact that tackling air pollution in Delhi is a complex challenge due to the city’s rapid urbanisation and immense traffic. 

She posted on X that the embassy will roll out a bite-sized social media series that will explain the steps China took to address its air crisis, which could be a possible strategy that Delhi can employ.

The posts on X come at a time when the Delhi government has launched the strictest measures in Delhi-NCR to somehow bring down the dangerous air pollution levels. They have implemented a ban on construction and demolition, restrictions on high-emission vehicles, and other things. 

How did China achieve what Delhi finds impossible 

China’s success in tackling the air crisis took a long-term effort to reduce pollutants like PM2.5, which is the fine particulate matter deemed most harmful to health. In 2013, they launched an initiative called the Air Pollution Prevention and Control Action Plan, which included industrial reforms, enforced stricter emissions standards, and took a shift away from coal. 

Beijing reduced the coal use from about 21.8 million tonnes in 2012 to under one million tonnes in the coming years. They also implemented a ban on older vehicles, which contributed highly to air pollution, and coordinated with the neighboring regions to do the same, which ensured a broader impact. 
The Chinese embassy also noted in the tweet that they shut down or moved over 3000 heavy industries, which further said that “relocating Shougang, one of China’s largest steelmakers, alone cut inhalable particles by 20%.”

It is important to note that Delhi faces some clear challenges in governance, and coordination with other states on issues of crop burning is difficult; also, China dedicated vast amounts of funds and resources to its air crisis, while it seems difficult for Delhi to do so.

Also Read: No More Tandoori Roti In Delhi? Tandoor Banned In All Restaurants Amid Rising Pollution, Check Fine, Rules And What Happens Tandoori Food Now

First published on: Dec 17, 2025 5:08 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: air-pollutionhome-hero-pos-8

RELATED News

Supreme Court Allows Ban On Pre-BS IV Vehicles In Delhi-NCR, Here Is The List Of Vehicles Which Lose Protection After New Order

CNG, PNG Prices Set To Drop From January 1, PNGRB Rolls Out Unified Tariff

Woman Elopes With Children’s Teacher After Husband Gets To Know About Their Kiss Selfie, ‘Don’t Want Her Back Ever’

Bomb Threat In Ahmedabad Schools: Three City Schools Get ‘We Will Take Revenge’ Message In Mail Triggering Panic

Congress Leader Prithviraj Chavan Makes Shocking Claims, Says Pakistan ‘Defeated’ India On Day 1 Of Operation Sindoor, Aircraft Shot Down, Refuses To Apologise

LATEST NEWS

Neha Kakkar’s New Song ‘Candy Shop’ Sparks Huge Outrage Over Vulgar Dance Steps And Lyrics

What Delhi Can Learn From Beijing Amid Severe Air Crisis As China Shares Step-By-Step Guide For Tackling Pollution

Step-by-Step Guide to Buying NRI Medical Insurance in India from Abroad

‘Why Are You Asking The Umpire?’ Rohit Sharma Recalls Losing His Temper During Heated Exchange With Steve Smith, Here’s What Virat Kohli Did

QAD | Redzone Accelerates India Momentum with 20-Year Anniversary and Next-Gen Intelligent Manufacturing Vision

Varun Chakravarthy Tops ICC T20I Rankings Again, Reaches New Career Peak

Bharat Taxi Delhi Debut On January 1: Big Challenge For Ola, Uber As It Offers Fair Prices To Commuters, More Benefits For Drivers

Indian-Origin Man In US Kills Father With Sledgehammer, Calls Brutal Murder A ‘Religious Duty’ In Chilling Claim

CAT 2025 Result OUT Soon: IIM Kozhikode To Release Final Answer Key Today, Check Latest Official CAT Result Date | Direct Link

‘Deeply Disturbing And Devastating’: Sreeleela Calls Out AI Misuse As Obscene Deepfake Images Go Viral

What Delhi Can Learn From Beijing Amid Severe Air Crisis As China Shares Step-By-Step Guide For Tackling Pollution

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Delhi Can Learn From Beijing Amid Severe Air Crisis As China Shares Step-By-Step Guide For Tackling Pollution

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Delhi Can Learn From Beijing Amid Severe Air Crisis As China Shares Step-By-Step Guide For Tackling Pollution
What Delhi Can Learn From Beijing Amid Severe Air Crisis As China Shares Step-By-Step Guide For Tackling Pollution
What Delhi Can Learn From Beijing Amid Severe Air Crisis As China Shares Step-By-Step Guide For Tackling Pollution
What Delhi Can Learn From Beijing Amid Severe Air Crisis As China Shares Step-By-Step Guide For Tackling Pollution

QUICK LINKS