Bengaluru Shocker: Domestic Help Rapes, Murders 65-Year-Old Woman; Later Found Hanging In Same Room

Bengaluru: A horrific crime has shaken KAS Colony in Bengaluru’s BTM Layout II Stage, where a 65-year-old woman was allegedly raped and murdered by her long-time domestic help inside her home. Police said the accused later died by suicide in the same room.

Bengaluru: Crime Discovered After Husband’s Return

The victim, a homemaker, was married to an employee of a private finance firm. The incident came to light early Sunday morning when her husband returned from Dubai around 4.30am after a week-long work trip. When repeated knocks on the door went unanswered, he called their daughter, who opened the door and went back upstairs.

Sensing something was wrong after not finding the domestic help in his usual sleeping spot, the man entered his bedroom and found his wife lying unconscious on the bed. The accused was found hanging nearby. The couple’s daughter rushed downstairs on hearing her father’s screams, following which police were alerted.

Domestic Help Lived With Family for Years

The accused, identified as Devaraju (45), was a resident of Bommasandra and a native of Hosur in Tamil Nadu. He had been employed by the family for nearly a decade, handling household chores, car cleaning, pet care, and grocery purchases.

Initially staying in a paying guest accommodation, Devaraju was later asked to move into the house after the family developed trust in him. He slept in the hall on the ground floor, while the couple occupied a bedroom on the same floor. Their 26-year-old daughter, who works with a private firm, slept on the first floor.

Police Probe and Autopsy Findings

Mico Layout police rushed to the spot and conducted a detailed inspection. Senior officials, including DCP (South-East) Mohammad Sujeetha MS, also visited the residence. Police found injury marks on the woman’s neck.

Preliminary autopsy findings conveyed orally by doctors indicated sexual assault and death due to neck compression. Police suspect the accused, who reportedly consumed alcohol regularly, took his life after realising the woman had died. “We are awaiting the official post-mortem report,” a senior police officer said.

Both the bodies were shifted to a mortuary for further examination. Based on the daughter’s complaint, police have registered a case of rape and murder and are continuing the investigation.

