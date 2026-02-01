Indore Horror: 21-Year-Old Man Murders Minor Boy With Rope, Smashes Face With Brick, Hides Body In Bed Box, Later Moves Around Cops During Search Until THIS Chilling Twist

Indore: A shocking murder of a 13-year-old boy in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has left residents shaken. The accused allegedly strangled the child several times using a nylon rope, crushed his face with a brick, and hid the body inside a bed box. In a disturbing move to avoid suspicion, he made his ailing grandmother sleep on the bed under which the body was concealed.

Police said the crime followed an alleged attempt to sexually assault the minor. When the boy resisted and screamed, the accused killed him. The incident took place on Saturday night on the rooftop of a six-storey building, located barely 30 metres from the victim’s house. The body was later shifted and hidden in a fourth-floor flat of the same building.

What’s Behind The Chilling Story?

The victim, a Class 8 student, went missing on Friday around 7.30 pm while playing near his home. When he failed to return even late at night, the family searched for him and later filed a missing person complaint with the police.

According to DCP Prateek Kumar, police received information about the boy’s disappearance late at night and immediately began the investigation. During a search operation early the next morning, police found the child’s jacket on the rooftop of a nearby building. Bloodstains were also noticed at several spots, indicating attempts to clean up the crime scene. CCTV footage later showed the boy entering the building, providing a key lead.

In a chilling revelation, police said the prime accused, Rehan (21), was part of the search team. His suspicious behaviour and visible scratch marks on his hands and neck raised doubts. Rehan claimed the injuries were caused by machinery at his workplace, but verification revealed he had not gone to work for the past four months.

Under sustained interrogation, Rehan broke down and confessed. He told police that the boy’s body had been hidden inside a bed box. When officers removed his grandmother from the bed and opened it, they found the boy’s body wrapped in a blanket. A murder case was immediately registered, and Rehan was arrested.

