Ghaziabad Horror: Son Punches, Pulls Hair Of 70-Year-Old Bedridden Elderly Mother | Shocking CCTV Video Surfaces

Ghaziabad: A disturbing incident of domestic violence from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad has triggered widespread outrage after a video surfaced online showing a man brutally assaulting his 70-year-old bedridden mother. The shocking footage, which went viral on social media, has left viewers appalled, with many calling it a grim reflection of moral decay.

Disturbing incident of domestic violence from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 1, 2026 10:26:32 IST

Ghaziabad: A disturbing incident of domestic violence from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad has triggered widespread outrage after a video surfaced online showing a man brutally assaulting his 70-year-old bedridden mother. The shocking footage, which went viral on social media, has left viewers appalled, with many calling it a grim reflection of moral decay.

Son Caught Assaulting Bedridden Mother On CCTV

In the viral CCTV clip, the elderly woman is seen lying helplessly on a bed as her son approaches her. What appears to be a brief conversation quickly turns violent. The man is seen hitting, pulling her hair, and choking her, while the woman struggles in vain to protect herself.

The video further shows the accused throwing away her medicines, creating chaos in the room, and continuing his aggressive behaviour, even as the victim remains completely defenceless.

Police Arrest Accused After Video Goes Viral

After the footage circulated widely, Ghaziabad Police took swift action. Assistant Police Commissioner (ACP) Suryabali Maurya confirmed that the accused has been arrested.

According to the police, the incident took place in the Madhuban Bapudham police station area. The accused has been identified as 44-year-old Nishant Thakur. The CCTV footage was reportedly being monitored remotely by his sister, who lives in the United States.

“During the investigation, it was found that the person assaulting the elderly woman is her son. The victim is a 70-year-old bedridden woman. The accused has been taken into custody, and further legal action is underway,” ACP Maurya said.

Social Media Erupts In Anger

The incident sparked strong reactions online, with users condemning the act as inhuman and shameful.

One user wrote, “Beating a helpless person is cruel, but assaulting your own mother is absolutely evil.” Another commented, “Those who harm the helpless will never escape shame.”

The case has reignited discussions on elder abuse and the urgent need for stricter safeguards to protect vulnerable senior citizens.

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 10:26 AM IST
