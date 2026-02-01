LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
congress cbfc Budget 2026 Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor asim munir bandar abbas ajit-pawar AI Chatbot DOJ congress cbfc Budget 2026 Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor asim munir bandar abbas ajit-pawar AI Chatbot DOJ congress cbfc Budget 2026 Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor asim munir bandar abbas ajit-pawar AI Chatbot DOJ congress cbfc Budget 2026 Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor asim munir bandar abbas ajit-pawar AI Chatbot DOJ
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
congress cbfc Budget 2026 Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor asim munir bandar abbas ajit-pawar AI Chatbot DOJ congress cbfc Budget 2026 Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor asim munir bandar abbas ajit-pawar AI Chatbot DOJ congress cbfc Budget 2026 Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor asim munir bandar abbas ajit-pawar AI Chatbot DOJ congress cbfc Budget 2026 Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor asim munir bandar abbas ajit-pawar AI Chatbot DOJ
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > UP Accident Horror: ‘Returning From Pilgrimage’, Six Killed, Including Five From Same Village In Agra, As Autos Crash Into Truck

UP Accident Horror: ‘Returning From Pilgrimage’, Six Killed, Including Five From Same Village In Agra, As Autos Crash Into Truck

Six people, including five from the same village, were killed after two auto-rickshaws collided with a speeding truck on the Agra–Jalesar Road in Uttar Pradesh. The victims were returning home from a pilgrimage when the tragic crash occurred.

Fatal Crash on Agra–Jalesar Road (Image: Representative photo)
Fatal Crash on Agra–Jalesar Road (Image: Representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 1, 2026 02:18:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UP Accident Horror: ‘Returning From Pilgrimage’, Six Killed, Including Five From Same Village In Agra, As Autos Crash Into Truck

A devastating road accident took place in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday afternoon, January 31, 2026. The tragedy has claimed the lives of six people, including five from the same village, after two auto-rickshaws crashed into a speeding truck. According to reports, the accident happened on the Agra–Jalesar Road in the Khandoli police station area and turned a normal afternoon into a scene of chaos and grief.

You Might Be Interested In

According to police, the two auto-rickshaws were travelling toward Jalesar town in Etah district when one of them tried to overtake another vehicle on the narrow road. At that moment, a container truck coming from the opposite direction rammed into both autos. The collision was so powerful that the rickshaws were smashed and thrown off the road, hitting nearby trees.

Five Victims From Same Village of Agra

As per reports, Deputy Commissioner of Police Aditya Kumar confirmed that six people died in the accident. “Ten passengers and two drivers were injured and rushed to hospital. Six of them later succumbed to their injuries,” he said. 

You Might Be Interested In

The injured were taken to SN Medical College and Hospital in Agra, where doctors declared six people dead during treatment.

Reports say that, five of the victims were residents of Dhadhau village, which falls under Sahpau police station in Hathras district. They were identified as Braj Mohan, Lakhmi Chand, Ranveer, Devki Nandan, and Udaiveer. The sixth victim was Saeed, the driver of one of the auto-rickshaws, who lived in Azampada locality in Agra city.

Pilgrimage Ends in Tragedy

Police said the group had just returned from a pilgrimage to Jagannath Puri in Odisha. They had reached Agra Cantt railway station by train and hired two auto-rickshaws to go back home. What was supposed to be the final leg of their journey ended in tragedy.

One villager, Ram Dutt, narrowly escaped death. He had gotten down from the vehicles earlier to buy medicines and was not present when the crash happened.

Truck Driver in Custody

The truck driver has been taken into custody, and police are investigating whether speeding or reckless overtaking caused the accident.

Similar accidents have happened in the region before. In March 2025, three people were killed when a truck hit an overloaded auto-rickshaw in Firozabad. Similarly, In December 2023, five people died in another auto-truck collision on the Agra–Delhi Highway.

Also Read: Lucknow Horror: Retired Air Force Officer Shot By Unidentified Assailant At Restaurant, 60-Year-Old Battling For Life – What We Know

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 2:18 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: latest newsregional newsroad accident

RELATED News

Lucknow Horror: Retired Air Force Officer Shot By Unidentified Assailant At Restaurant, 60-Year-Old Battling For Life – What We Know

Joke Turns Tragic: 23-Year-Old Lucknow Model Hangs From Ceiling, Commits Suicide After Husband Mokingly Calls Her ‘Monkey’

CJ Roy Death Reason: What Cops Said About Bengaluru Real Estate Tycoon

Who Is Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Father? Everything To Know About Veeram Nath, The Viral Bedroom MMS And Death Controversy

Bengaluru Shocker Caught On CCTV: Morning Walk Turns Tragic For A 31-Year-Old Techie After She Gets Mauled By Neighbour’s Pet Dog, Gets 50 Stitches On Face

LATEST NEWS

Caught On Camera: Horrific Scenes At Mardi Gras In US, Child Critical, Six Injured In Mass Shooting — Can Louisiana Keep Celebrations Safe?

‘Zero Tolerance On Terrorism’: Can The New Delhi Declaration Finally Make India-Arab Cooperation A Global Game-Changer?

Hollywood Did Not See This Coming: Melania Trump Documentary Opens Strong In US As UK Audiences Stay Away

‘Leaked 40 Early, Took Five-For Later’: Arshdeep Singh’s Stunning Comeback Seals Thumping Win For India In 5th T20I Vs New Zealand

Nuclear Power Play: Russia Invites India To Join MBIR, World’s Most Powerful Research Reactor ‘Built To Lead For Decades’

Vijay’s ‘Jananayagan’ Release Date Out? After CBFC Row, Thalapathy’s Farewell Film Likely To Hit Theatres Between Feb 12–26

Who Was Grady Demond Wilson? ‘Sanford And Son’ Star, Sitcom Icon Passes Away At 79- A Look At His Legacy

IND vs NZ: Ishan Kishan Explodes With Maiden T20I Century, 103 Off 43 Puts World Cup Rivals on Notice

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Set to Break a 75-Year Tradition Tomorrow- Here’s Why It’s Historic and Different

WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Battle Royal in India, Start Date, TV Telecast, Mobile App

UP Accident Horror: ‘Returning From Pilgrimage’, Six Killed, Including Five From Same Village In Agra, As Autos Crash Into Truck

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UP Accident Horror: ‘Returning From Pilgrimage’, Six Killed, Including Five From Same Village In Agra, As Autos Crash Into Truck

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UP Accident Horror: ‘Returning From Pilgrimage’, Six Killed, Including Five From Same Village In Agra, As Autos Crash Into Truck
UP Accident Horror: ‘Returning From Pilgrimage’, Six Killed, Including Five From Same Village In Agra, As Autos Crash Into Truck
UP Accident Horror: ‘Returning From Pilgrimage’, Six Killed, Including Five From Same Village In Agra, As Autos Crash Into Truck
UP Accident Horror: ‘Returning From Pilgrimage’, Six Killed, Including Five From Same Village In Agra, As Autos Crash Into Truck

QUICK LINKS