UP Accident Horror: ‘Returning From Pilgrimage’, Six Killed, Including Five From Same Village In Agra, As Autos Crash Into Truck

A devastating road accident took place in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday afternoon, January 31, 2026. The tragedy has claimed the lives of six people, including five from the same village, after two auto-rickshaws crashed into a speeding truck. According to reports, the accident happened on the Agra–Jalesar Road in the Khandoli police station area and turned a normal afternoon into a scene of chaos and grief.

According to police, the two auto-rickshaws were travelling toward Jalesar town in Etah district when one of them tried to overtake another vehicle on the narrow road. At that moment, a container truck coming from the opposite direction rammed into both autos. The collision was so powerful that the rickshaws were smashed and thrown off the road, hitting nearby trees.

Five Victims From Same Village of Agra

As per reports, Deputy Commissioner of Police Aditya Kumar confirmed that six people died in the accident. “Ten passengers and two drivers were injured and rushed to hospital. Six of them later succumbed to their injuries,” he said.

The injured were taken to SN Medical College and Hospital in Agra, where doctors declared six people dead during treatment.

Reports say that, five of the victims were residents of Dhadhau village, which falls under Sahpau police station in Hathras district. They were identified as Braj Mohan, Lakhmi Chand, Ranveer, Devki Nandan, and Udaiveer. The sixth victim was Saeed, the driver of one of the auto-rickshaws, who lived in Azampada locality in Agra city.

Pilgrimage Ends in Tragedy

Police said the group had just returned from a pilgrimage to Jagannath Puri in Odisha. They had reached Agra Cantt railway station by train and hired two auto-rickshaws to go back home. What was supposed to be the final leg of their journey ended in tragedy.

One villager, Ram Dutt, narrowly escaped death. He had gotten down from the vehicles earlier to buy medicines and was not present when the crash happened.

Truck Driver in Custody

The truck driver has been taken into custody, and police are investigating whether speeding or reckless overtaking caused the accident.

Similar accidents have happened in the region before. In March 2025, three people were killed when a truck hit an overloaded auto-rickshaw in Firozabad. Similarly, In December 2023, five people died in another auto-truck collision on the Agra–Delhi Highway.

