Lucknow Horror: Retired Air Force Officer Shot By Unidentified Assailant At Restaurant, 60-Year-Old Battling For Life – What We Know

In a shocking incident, a 60-year-old retired Indian Air Force officer, Awadhesh Kumar Pathak, was shot by an unidentified assailant at his restaurant in Sushant Golf City, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday night, January 30.

According to the police, the gunshot hit Pathak on the shoulder. Soon after the attack, the assailant fled the scene. Following the registration of an FIR, police reached the spot and found bloodstains at the site of the attack.

Gunshot attack on retired Air Force officer

As per reports, the Sushant Golf City police station received information around 10:30 pm on January 30. Officials were informed that Pathak, who runs a cloud kitchen in the Anshal Chowki area, had sustained a gunshot injury while getting into his car.

Following this, police immediately arrived at the scene and rushed him to a hospital for treatment where he is battling for his life. A case was registered based on a complaint filed by his wife, Mithlesh, and an investigation was initiated.

What did officials say?

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP South) Nipun Agarwal, a First Information Report has been filed based on the complaint of the victim’s wife, and an investigation is underway.

Police said the first bullet struck Pathak on the shoulder as he was walking towards his car, causing him to fall on the spot. With the help of locals, police took him to the hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Doctors have confirmed that his condition is stable.

Station House Officer Rajiv Ranjan Upadhyay stated that a forensic examination is underway and nearby CCTV footage is being scanned to identify the attacker.

