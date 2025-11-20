LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Bengaluru Shocker: Mother Brutally Attacks Daughter In Alleged 'Human Sacrifice' Ritual, All You Need To Know

The attack took place on November 19 at the Harihareshwara Temple in Agrahara Layout, off Thanisandra Main Road. The case came to light after local residents alerted the police.

Representational image
Representational image

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 20, 2025 17:35:07 IST

A shocking incident unfolded in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning when a 55-year-old woman attacked her 25-year-old daughter with a machete inside a temple. The attack took place on November 19 at the Harihareshwara Temple in Agrahara Layout, off Thanisandra Main Road. The case came to light after local residents alerted the police, according to a PTI report.

Police said the young woman suffered deep injuries to her neck after her mother suddenly turned violent moments after they finished their morning prayers. She was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors stated that her condition remains critical.

What Exactly Happened 

According to the investigation so far, the mother and daughter reached the temple at around 4:30 am. They prayed for a short while and then sat down inside the premises. It was then that the mother allegedly pulled out a machete and attacked her daughter. The woman’s screams drew the attention of people passing by, who quickly intervened and pulled the mother away. They immediately informed the police, who reached the spot soon after.

“There has been an incident where a woman attacked her daughter with a machete and injured her grievously,” the police confirmed to PTI. The entire sequence has been recorded on CCTV cameras installed inside the temple, and officers are now examining the footage for more clarity.

Early investigations suggest a disturbing motive. Police said the daughter had frequent arguments with her husband, a weaver from Anekal. During these periods, she often returned to her mother’s home in Sampigehalli, where her elderly father also lives. The mother and daughter had recently been performing special poojas to resolve the marital tensions.

According to officials, the accused had visited an astrologer who allegedly advised that a human sacrifice be carried out during a specific time to solve their problems. Police are now trying to trace this astrologer for questioning. The investigation is ongoing, and police say more details will emerge as the probe advances.

First published on: Nov 20, 2025 5:35 PM IST
QUICK LINKS