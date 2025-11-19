Odisha Tragedy: 4-Year-Old Dies After Swallowing Toy Hidden In Chips Packet

In a heart-wrenching incident, a four-year-old boy in Odisha’s Kandhamal district died due to accidental ingestion of a miniature toy that was enclosed in a packet of chips. The tragedy has occurred in Musumahapada village under Brahmanigaon (Brahmani) police limits in Daringbadi block, raising serious concerns over the safety of toys packaged along with food items.

The deceased child was identified as Bigil Pradhan, the son of Ranjit Pradhan, a resident of the village. As per the family members, Bigil’s father had brought him a packet of chips on Tuesday. Inside the packet, the family found a small plastic toy gun a free item often attached as a promotional add-on. The child started playing with the toy while his parents were away working, a little distance from him.

A brutal case of tragedy

Within moments, Bigil reportedly cried out in distress. Rushing to him, the parents said he was choking as the toy had lodged in his throat. Despite frantic attempts, they could not dislodge the object. With the child struggling to breathe, the family immediately rushed him to the Community Health Centre in Daringbadi, nearly 30 kilometres away.

However, doctors at the health centre declared Bigil dead on arrival.

Dr. Jakesh Samantaray, in-charge of the CHC, confirmed that the toy had completely blocked the child’s airway. “The boy’s father informed us that the toy came from the chips packet. It obstructed his airway, leading to the fatal outcome,” he said.

Village is in shock

The sudden death has come as a shock to the people in the locality, and neighbours and relatives have mourned the loss of the young child. The village wore a gloomy look, with residents expressing concern and anger over the presence of such toys inside food packets.

No formal complaint has been filed, police officials said, but the matter has pushed questions about regulatory oversight and packaging practices into a spotlight. Child safety advocates have talked repeatedly of choking hazards in miniature toys, especially those bundled with food items marketed, above all others, to children. This tragic incident from Odisha could potentially raise questions about safety norms and the enforcement of stricter guidelines to prevent such avoidable deaths in the future.

