Home > Regionals > Assam: Kokrajhar Sets Record As 25,000 Artistes Perform 'Mayabini' on Zubeen Garg's 53rd Birth Anniversary

Assam: Kokrajhar Sets Record As 25,000 Artistes Perform ‘Mayabini’ on Zubeen Garg’s 53rd Birth Anniversary

On Zubeen Garg’s 53rd birth anniversary, 25,000 artistes performed his song ‘Mayabini’ in Kokrajhar, earning Asia and India record titles. A 30-bigha memorial park was announced as fans, leaders, and communities united to honour the late singer’s enduring legacy.

Published By: Nibir Deka
Last updated: November 19, 2025 17:04:32 IST

Assam: Kokrajhar Sets Record As 25,000 Artistes Perform ‘Mayabini’ on Zubeen Garg’s 53rd Birth Anniversary

A historic tribute marked the 53rd birth anniversary of Assam’s iconic singer Zubeen Garg, as 25,000 artistes performed his evergreen hit ‘Mayabini’ in Assamese and Bodo at Chandamari, Kokrajhar, under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).
The massive gathering, held at the site of a proposed park dedicated to the late singer, drew thousands of fans and admirers from across Kokrajhar and neighbouring districts.

The event earned recognition from both the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records for the largest group performance of the song—a first-of-its-kind musical tribute in the region.

From Kokrajhar to Guwahati and across Northeast India, fans paid homage to the beloved musician, whose work and legacy continue to resonate deeply.

As a mark of honour, the BTC government announced a 30-bigha park dedicated to Zubeen Garg along the banks of the Gourang River in Chandamari. The foundation stone was laid during the celebration.

The programme featured:

A mass tribute ceremony
Blood donation camp
Plantation of 53 Nahor saplings
Cultural performances
Candle-lighting tribute

BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary said the event showcased unity across communities: “I am very happy to see people from all communities gathering here. Last month, over 25,000 people sang ‘Mayabini’. This is now a record in Asia and India.”

Assam Minister Jayanta Mallah Baruah praised the initiative: “This is a remarkable tribute. The decision to build a park in Zubeen Garg’s honour is a major step. Zubeen had strong ties with this region.”

Participants expressed pride in being part of the milestone event, calling it a heartfelt tribute to a singer who shaped Assam’s cultural identity.

The Chandamari celebration not only honoured Zubeen Garg’s artistry but also united thousands in a shared moment of emotion—turning his birthday into a historic cultural landmark for Assam and the Northeast.

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 4:59 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Kokrajhar, Zubeen Garg

Assam: Kokrajhar Sets Record As 25,000 Artistes Perform ‘Mayabini’ on Zubeen Garg’s 53rd Birth Anniversary

QUICK LINKS